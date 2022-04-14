Doran (DRN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Doran (DRN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Doran (DRN) Information SHANHAI is the first 3D fantasy martial arts massively multiplayer online role-playing mobile game (MMORPG) based on blockchain technology, which combines traditional classic culture and future fantasy elements, and has multiple competitive modes such as single-player dungeons and guild battles. Doran (DRN) is the play-to-earn token in SHANHAI's "three-token economic model", allowing players free to earn. Official Website: https://umcrypto.io/#/ Whitepaper: https://um-shanhai.s3.amazonaws.com/Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://scanuton.umcrypto.io/address/0xda34bDc898267493e4E8659df435E097c11f4Cb4 Buy DRN Now!

Doran (DRN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doran (DRN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 14.98 $ 14.98 $ 14.98 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.219 $ 0.219 $ 0.219 Learn more about Doran (DRN) price

Doran (DRN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Doran (DRN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DRN's tokenomics, explore DRN token's live price!

How to Buy DRN Interested in adding Doran (DRN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DRN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DRN on MEXC now!

Doran (DRN) Price History Analyzing the price history of DRN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DRN Price History now!

DRN Price Prediction Want to know where DRN might be heading? Our DRN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DRN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!