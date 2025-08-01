More About DTEC

DTEC Live Price Data & Information

Dtec (DTEC) is currently trading at 0.0262 USD with a market cap of 1.74M USD. DTEC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Dtec Key Market Performance:

$ 93.47K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.13%
Dtec 24-hour price change
66.24M USD
Circulating supply

DTEC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Dtec for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002994-1.13%
30 Days$ +0.01166+80.19%
60 Days$ -0.00822-23.89%
90 Days$ -0.01743-39.95%
Dtec Price Change Today

Today, DTEC recorded a change of $ -0.0002994 (-1.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Dtec 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01166 (+80.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Dtec 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DTEC saw a change of $ -0.00822 (-23.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Dtec 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01743 (-39.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DTEC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Dtec: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02593
$ 0.02593$ 0.02593

$ 0.02686
$ 0.02686$ 0.02686

$ 0.232
$ 0.232$ 0.232

-0.42%

-1.13%

+6.98%

DTEC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.74M
$ 1.74M$ 1.74M

$ 93.47K
$ 93.47K$ 93.47K

66.24M
66.24M 66.24M

What is Dtec (DTEC)

Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

Dtec is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DTEC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Dtec on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Dtec buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Dtec Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Dtec, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DTEC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Dtec price prediction page.

Dtec Price History

Tracing DTEC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DTEC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Dtec price history page.

Dtec (DTEC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dtec (DTEC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DTEC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Dtec (DTEC)

Looking for how to buy Dtec? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Dtec on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DTEC to Local Currencies

1 DTEC to VND
689.453
1 DTEC to AUD
A$0.04061
1 DTEC to GBP
0.01965
1 DTEC to EUR
0.022794
1 DTEC to USD
$0.0262
1 DTEC to MYR
RM0.111612
1 DTEC to TRY
1.065816
1 DTEC to JPY
¥3.93
1 DTEC to ARS
ARS$35.939588
1 DTEC to RUB
2.124558
1 DTEC to INR
2.291976
1 DTEC to IDR
Rp429.508128
1 DTEC to KRW
36.49005
1 DTEC to PHP
1.523792
1 DTEC to EGP
￡E.1.272272
1 DTEC to BRL
R$0.14672
1 DTEC to CAD
C$0.036156
1 DTEC to BDT
3.201116
1 DTEC to NGN
40.122418
1 DTEC to UAH
1.092278
1 DTEC to VES
Bs3.2226
1 DTEC to CLP
$25.414
1 DTEC to PKR
Rs7.428224
1 DTEC to KZT
14.246774
1 DTEC to THB
฿0.857526
1 DTEC to TWD
NT$0.783642
1 DTEC to AED
د.إ0.096154
1 DTEC to CHF
Fr0.021222
1 DTEC to HKD
HK$0.205408
1 DTEC to MAD
.د.م0.238944
1 DTEC to MXN
$0.494394
1 DTEC to PLN
0.097988
1 DTEC to RON
лв0.116328
1 DTEC to SEK
kr0.256236
1 DTEC to BGN
лв0.044802
1 DTEC to HUF
Ft9.173668
1 DTEC to CZK
0.563562
1 DTEC to KWD
د.ك0.0080172
1 DTEC to ILS
0.088818

Dtec Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dtec, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Dtec Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dtec

