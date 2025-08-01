What is Eternal AI (EAI)

Eternal AI is the first Bitcoin L2 designed as an open infrastructure for decentralized AI that allows anyone to create, power and use AI models trustlessly on Bitcoin.

Eternal AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Eternal AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Eternal AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Eternal AI price prediction page.

Eternal AI Price History

Tracing EAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Eternal AI price history page.

Eternal AI (EAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Eternal AI (EAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

Eternal AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Eternal AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eternal AI What is the price of Eternal AI (EAI) today? The live price of Eternal AI (EAI) is 0.021062 USD . What is the market cap of Eternal AI (EAI)? The current market cap of Eternal AI is $ 4.76M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EAI by its real-time market price of 0.021062 USD . What is the circulating supply of Eternal AI (EAI)? The current circulating supply of Eternal AI (EAI) is 226.23M USD . What was the highest price of Eternal AI (EAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Eternal AI (EAI) is 0.3 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Eternal AI (EAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Eternal AI (EAI) is $ 21.90K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

