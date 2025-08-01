EarthMeta is a decentralized metaverse that tokenizes the Earth into tradable NFT cities. Users can buy, trade, and manage virtual cities, earning tax rewards.

Earthmeta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EARTHMETA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Earthmeta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Earthmeta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Earthmeta Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Earthmeta, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EARTHMETA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Earthmeta price prediction page.

Earthmeta Price History

Tracing EARTHMETA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EARTHMETA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Earthmeta price history page.

Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EARTHMETA token's extensive tokenomics now!

Looking for how to buy Earthmeta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Earthmeta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

EARTHMETA to Local Currencies

1 EARTHMETA to VND ₫ 276.3075 1 EARTHMETA to AUD A$ 0.016275 1 EARTHMETA to GBP ￡ 0.007875 1 EARTHMETA to EUR € 0.009135 1 EARTHMETA to USD $ 0.0105 1 EARTHMETA to MYR RM 0.04473 1 EARTHMETA to TRY ₺ 0.4263 1 EARTHMETA to JPY ¥ 1.575 1 EARTHMETA to ARS ARS$ 14.40327 1 EARTHMETA to RUB ₽ 0.851445 1 EARTHMETA to INR ₹ 0.918645 1 EARTHMETA to IDR Rp 172.13112 1 EARTHMETA to KRW ₩ 14.64435 1 EARTHMETA to PHP ₱ 0.61068 1 EARTHMETA to EGP ￡E. 0.50988 1 EARTHMETA to BRL R$ 0.058695 1 EARTHMETA to CAD C$ 0.01449 1 EARTHMETA to BDT ৳ 1.28289 1 EARTHMETA to NGN ₦ 16.079595 1 EARTHMETA to UAH ₴ 0.437745 1 EARTHMETA to VES Bs 1.2915 1 EARTHMETA to CLP $ 10.206 1 EARTHMETA to PKR Rs 2.97444 1 EARTHMETA to KZT ₸ 5.709585 1 EARTHMETA to THB ฿ 0.34419 1 EARTHMETA to TWD NT$ 0.314055 1 EARTHMETA to AED د.إ 0.038535 1 EARTHMETA to CHF Fr 0.008505 1 EARTHMETA to HKD HK$ 0.08232 1 EARTHMETA to MAD .د.م 0.09555 1 EARTHMETA to MXN $ 0.19803 1 EARTHMETA to PLN zł 0.03927 1 EARTHMETA to RON лв 0.04662 1 EARTHMETA to SEK kr 0.10269 1 EARTHMETA to BGN лв 0.017955 1 EARTHMETA to HUF Ft 3.67899 1 EARTHMETA to CZK Kč 0.226065 1 EARTHMETA to KWD د.ك 0.003213 1 EARTHMETA to ILS ₪ 0.035595

Earthmeta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Earthmeta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) today? The live price of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) is 0.0105 USD . What is the market cap of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA)? The current market cap of Earthmeta is $ 15.09M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EARTHMETA by its real-time market price of 0.0105 USD . What is the circulating supply of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA)? The current circulating supply of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) is 1.44B USD . What was the highest price of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) is 0.0291 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) is $ 11.88K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

