What is 375ai (EAT)

375ai is developing a decentralized edge data intelligence network that utilizes AI and blockchain for real-time data processing and analysis. Their offerings include the 375edge AI node and the 375go mobile app, allowing users to contribute and validate data while earning rewards. The platform emphasizes privacy and security, aiming to deliver high-quality data for businesses and individuals. 375ai is developing a decentralized edge data intelligence network that utilizes AI and blockchain for real-time data processing and analysis. Their offerings include the 375edge AI node and the 375go mobile app, allowing users to contribute and validate data while earning rewards. The platform emphasizes privacy and security, aiming to deliver high-quality data for businesses and individuals.

375ai is available on MEXC



375ai Price Prediction (USD)

How much will 375ai (EAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your 375ai (EAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

375ai (EAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 375ai (EAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy 375ai (EAT)

You can easily purchase 375ai on MEXC

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 375ai How much is 375ai (EAT) worth today? The live EAT price in USD is 0.0324 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current EAT to USD price? $ 0.0324 . Check out The current price of EAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of 375ai? The market cap for EAT is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of EAT? The circulating supply of EAT is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EAT? EAT achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EAT? EAT saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of EAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EAT is $ 51.05K USD . Will EAT go higher this year? EAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

375ai (EAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

