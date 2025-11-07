375ai is developing a decentralized edge data intelligence network that utilizes AI and blockchain for real-time data processing and analysis. Their offerings include the 375edge AI node and the 375go mobile app, allowing users to contribute and validate data while earning rewards. The platform emphasizes privacy and security, aiming to deliver high-quality data for businesses and individuals.

375ai is developing a decentralized edge data intelligence network that utilizes AI and blockchain for real-time data processing and analysis. Their offerings include the 375edge AI node and the 375go mobile app, allowing users to contribute and validate data while earning rewards. The platform emphasizes privacy and security, aiming to deliver high-quality data for businesses and individuals.