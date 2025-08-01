What is Echo (ECHO)

Echo is a Bitcoin liquidity aggregation and yield infrastructure layer designed to address the fragmentation of BTC liquidity across various forms (such as native BTC, BTC LSTs, and wrapped BTC). It simplifies BTC integration into DeFi while maximizing yield through innovative yield solutions.

Echo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Echo investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Echo (ECHO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Echo (ECHO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ECHO token's extensive tokenomics now!

ECHO to Local Currencies

