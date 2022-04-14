Edge (EDGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Edge (EDGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Edge (EDGE) Information Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked. Official Website: https://www.definitive.fi Whitepaper: https://docs.definitive.fi Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xED6E000dEF95780fb89734c07EE2ce9F6dcAf110

Edge (EDGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Edge (EDGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.89M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 203.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 216.19M All-Time High: $ 0.24306 All-Time Low: $ 0.027842638057250423 Current Price: $ 0.21619

Edge (EDGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Edge (EDGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

