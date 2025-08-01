More About EDWIN

Edwin (EDWIN) is currently trading at 0.004859 USD with a market cap of 4.86M USD. EDWIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Edwin Key Market Performance:

$ 687.40K USD
24-hour trading volume
+61.66%
Edwin 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EDWIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDWIN price information.

EDWIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Edwin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00184988+61.66%
30 Days$ +0.001859+61.96%
60 Days$ +0.001859+61.96%
90 Days$ +0.001859+61.96%
Edwin Price Change Today

Today, EDWIN recorded a change of $ +0.00184988 (+61.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Edwin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001859 (+61.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Edwin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EDWIN saw a change of $ +0.001859 (+61.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Edwin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001859 (+61.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EDWIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Edwin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003
$ 0.003$ 0.003

$ 0.00695
$ 0.00695$ 0.00695

$ 0.00695
$ 0.00695$ 0.00695

+8.33%

+61.66%

+61.96%

EDWIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.86M
$ 4.86M$ 4.86M

$ 687.40K
$ 687.40K$ 687.40K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Edwin (EDWIN)

Edwin connects your favorite AI assistants directly to DeFi protocols. By providing a secure bridge and handling blockchain operations invisibly, Edwin allows ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI interfaces to manage your investments, giving you access to tomorrow's trading interface.

Edwin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Edwin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EDWIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Edwin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Edwin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Edwin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Edwin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EDWIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Edwin price prediction page.

Edwin Price History

Tracing EDWIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EDWIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Edwin price history page.

Edwin (EDWIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Edwin (EDWIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDWIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Edwin (EDWIN)

Looking for how to buy Edwin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Edwin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

