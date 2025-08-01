More About EDX

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Logo

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price(EDX)

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) Live Price Chart

$0.025859
$0.025859$0.025859
+0.60%1D
USD

EDX Live Price Data & Information

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) is currently trading at 0.025858 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. EDX to USD price is updated in real-time.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Key Market Performance:

$ 153.44K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.60%
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDX price information.

EDX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00015423+0.60%
30 Days$ -0.000857-3.21%
60 Days$ -0.002757-9.64%
90 Days$ -0.005844-18.44%
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price Change Today

Today, EDX recorded a change of $ +0.00015423 (+0.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000857 (-3.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EDX saw a change of $ -0.002757 (-9.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.005844 (-18.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EDX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.025423
$ 0.025423$ 0.025423

$ 0.02595
$ 0.02595$ 0.02595

$ 0.10582
$ 0.10582$ 0.10582

+0.03%

+0.60%

-6.56%

EDX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 153.44K
$ 153.44K$ 153.44K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX)

edeXa is the first HYBRID business blockchain used by companies, organizations and authorities. Thanks to a robust, secure and energy-efficient Business Blockchain, edeXa offers companies and public authorities an ecosystem that can build trust through secure and traceable processes. Intending to make blockchain technology easy for companies and organizations, edeXa provides numerous services and interfaces (APIs) available to customers.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EDX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EDX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN price prediction page.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price History

Tracing EDX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EDX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN price history page.

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX)

Looking for how to buy EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EDX to Local Currencies

1 EDX to VND
680.45327
1 EDX to AUD
A$0.0400799
1 EDX to GBP
0.0193935
1 EDX to EUR
0.02249646
1 EDX to USD
$0.025858
1 EDX to MYR
RM0.11015508
1 EDX to TRY
1.05190344
1 EDX to JPY
¥3.8787
1 EDX to ARS
ARS$35.47045292
1 EDX to RUB
2.09682522
1 EDX to INR
2.26205784
1 EDX to IDR
Rp423.90157152
1 EDX to KRW
36.0137295
1 EDX to PHP
1.50390128
1 EDX to EGP
￡E.1.25566448
1 EDX to BRL
R$0.1448048
1 EDX to CAD
C$0.03568404
1 EDX to BDT
3.15933044
1 EDX to NGN
39.59868262
1 EDX to UAH
1.07802002
1 EDX to VES
Bs3.180534
1 EDX to CLP
$25.08226
1 EDX to PKR
Rs7.33126016
1 EDX to KZT
14.06080466
1 EDX to THB
฿0.84633234
1 EDX to TWD
NT$0.77341278
1 EDX to AED
د.إ0.09489886
1 EDX to CHF
Fr0.02094498
1 EDX to HKD
HK$0.20272672
1 EDX to MAD
.د.م0.23582496
1 EDX to MXN
$0.48794046
1 EDX to PLN
0.09670892
1 EDX to RON
лв0.11480952
1 EDX to SEK
kr0.25289124
1 EDX to BGN
лв0.04421718
1 EDX to HUF
Ft9.05392012
1 EDX to CZK
0.55620558
1 EDX to KWD
د.ك0.007912548
1 EDX to ILS
0.08765862

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It's that time again—time to flip open today's mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you're climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we've got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let's dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today's Dropee question is: We're updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum's 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple's Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you're a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you'll discover how XRP's unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

