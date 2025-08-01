What is Everton FC Fan Token (EFC)

Fan Tokens are collectable digital passes that never expire. As well as being yours to keep forever the $EFC Fan Token also gives you enhanced access to Everton. Think of it as a piece of digital memorabilia that allows you to vote in polls, get access to VIP experiences or take part in the many in-app activities, competitions, quizzes and games.

1 EFC to VND ₫ 4,515.654 1 EFC to AUD A$ 0.26598 1 EFC to GBP ￡ 0.1287 1 EFC to EUR € 0.149292 1 EFC to USD $ 0.1716 1 EFC to MYR RM 0.731016 1 EFC to TRY ₺ 6.96696 1 EFC to JPY ¥ 25.74 1 EFC to ARS ARS$ 235.390584 1 EFC to RUB ₽ 13.915044 1 EFC to INR ₹ 15.013284 1 EFC to IDR Rp 2,813.114304 1 EFC to KRW ₩ 239.33052 1 EFC to PHP ₱ 9.980256 1 EFC to EGP ￡E. 8.332896 1 EFC to BRL R$ 0.959244 1 EFC to CAD C$ 0.236808 1 EFC to BDT ৳ 20.966088 1 EFC to NGN ₦ 262.786524 1 EFC to UAH ₴ 7.154004 1 EFC to VES Bs 21.1068 1 EFC to CLP $ 166.7952 1 EFC to PKR Rs 48.610848 1 EFC to KZT ₸ 93.310932 1 EFC to THB ฿ 5.625048 1 EFC to TWD NT$ 5.132556 1 EFC to AED د.إ 0.629772 1 EFC to CHF Fr 0.138996 1 EFC to HKD HK$ 1.345344 1 EFC to MAD .د.م 1.56156 1 EFC to MXN $ 3.236376 1 EFC to PLN zł 0.641784 1 EFC to RON лв 0.761904 1 EFC to SEK kr 1.678248 1 EFC to BGN лв 0.293436 1 EFC to HUF Ft 60.125208 1 EFC to CZK Kč 3.694548 1 EFC to KWD د.ك 0.0525096 1 EFC to ILS ₪ 0.581724

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Everton FC Fan Token What is the price of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) today? The live price of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) is 0.1716 USD . What is the market cap of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC)? The current market cap of Everton FC Fan Token is $ 991.70K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EFC by its real-time market price of 0.1716 USD . What is the circulating supply of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC)? The current circulating supply of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) is 5.78M USD . What was the highest price of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) is 4.62 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) is $ 56.03K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

