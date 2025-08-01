What is MULTIVERSX (EGLD)

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.

EGLD to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MULTIVERSX What is the price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) today? The live price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is 14.31 USD . What is the market cap of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? The current market cap of MULTIVERSX is $ 407.64M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EGLD by its real-time market price of 14.31 USD . What is the circulating supply of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? The current circulating supply of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is 28.49M USD . What was the highest price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is 237 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? The 24-hour trading volume of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is $ 643.75K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

