EigenLayer Logo

EigenLayer Price(EIGEN)

EigenLayer (EIGEN) Live Price Chart

$1.1935
$1.1935$1.1935
-1.52%1D
USD

EIGEN Live Price Data & Information

EigenLayer (EIGEN) is currently trading at 1.1937 USD with a market cap of 378.32M USD. EIGEN to USD price is updated in real-time.

EigenLayer Key Market Performance:

$ 8.51M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.52%
EigenLayer 24-hour price change
316.93M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EIGEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

EIGEN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of EigenLayer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.018421-1.52%
30 Days$ +0.1328+12.51%
60 Days$ -0.1898-13.72%
90 Days$ +0.2252+23.25%
EigenLayer Price Change Today

Today, EIGEN recorded a change of $ -0.018421 (-1.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EigenLayer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1328 (+12.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EigenLayer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EIGEN saw a change of $ -0.1898 (-13.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EigenLayer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2252 (+23.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EIGEN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of EigenLayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.1923
$ 1.1923$ 1.1923

$ 1.3029
$ 1.3029$ 1.3029

$ 5.66
$ 5.66$ 5.66

-1.26%

-1.52%

-10.38%

EIGEN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 378.32M
$ 378.32M$ 378.32M

$ 8.51M
$ 8.51M$ 8.51M

316.93M
316.93M 316.93M

What is EigenLayer (EIGEN)

EigenLayer is a set of smart contracts on Ethereum that allows consensus layer Ether (ETH) and other stakers of ERC-20s to opt in to validating new software modules built on top of the Ethereum ecosystem.

EigenLayer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EigenLayer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EIGEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EigenLayer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EigenLayer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EigenLayer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EigenLayer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EIGEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EigenLayer price prediction page.

EigenLayer Price History

Tracing EIGEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EIGEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EigenLayer price history page.

EigenLayer (EIGEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EigenLayer (EIGEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EIGEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EigenLayer (EIGEN)

Looking for how to buy EigenLayer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EigenLayer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

EIGEN to Local Currencies

1 EIGEN to VND
31,412.2155
1 EIGEN to AUD
A$1.850235
1 EIGEN to GBP
0.895275
1 EIGEN to EUR
1.038519
1 EIGEN to USD
$1.1937
1 EIGEN to MYR
RM5.085162
1 EIGEN to TRY
48.46422
1 EIGEN to JPY
¥179.055
1 EIGEN to ARS
ARS$1,637.446038
1 EIGEN to RUB
96.797133
1 EIGEN to INR
104.436813
1 EIGEN to IDR
Rp19,568.849328
1 EIGEN to KRW
1,664.85339
1 EIGEN to PHP
69.425592
1 EIGEN to EGP
￡E.57.966072
1 EIGEN to BRL
R$6.672783
1 EIGEN to CAD
C$1.647306
1 EIGEN to BDT
145.846266
1 EIGEN to NGN
1,828.020243
1 EIGEN to UAH
49.765353
1 EIGEN to VES
Bs146.8251
1 EIGEN to CLP
$1,160.2764
1 EIGEN to PKR
Rs338.151336
1 EIGEN to KZT
649.098249
1 EIGEN to THB
฿39.129486
1 EIGEN to TWD
NT$35.703567
1 EIGEN to AED
د.إ4.380879
1 EIGEN to CHF
Fr0.966897
1 EIGEN to HKD
HK$9.358608
1 EIGEN to MAD
.د.م10.86267
1 EIGEN to MXN
$22.513182
1 EIGEN to PLN
4.464438
1 EIGEN to RON
лв5.300028
1 EIGEN to SEK
kr11.674386
1 EIGEN to BGN
лв2.041227
1 EIGEN to HUF
Ft418.248606
1 EIGEN to CZK
25.700361
1 EIGEN to KWD
د.ك0.3652722
1 EIGEN to ILS
4.046643

EigenLayer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EigenLayer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EigenLayer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EigenLayer

