Enjinstarter (EJS) Tokenomics

Enjinstarter (EJS) Information EnjinStarter is a launchpad focused on blockchain games, NFTs, and the Metaverses. Built on Enjin's Jumpnet, we are focused on building an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity, bringing together a community of innovative developers and content creators to develop strategies for utilizing digital assets in their games and projects. Areas of interest include Blockchain Gaming, Metaverses, AR & VR, Virtual Beings and Infrastructure Official Website: https://www.enjinstarter.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x96610186f3ab8d73ebee1cf950c750f3b1fb79c2 Buy EJS Now!

Enjinstarter (EJS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Enjinstarter (EJS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 568.25K $ 568.25K $ 568.25K All-Time High: $ 0.2218 $ 0.2218 $ 0.2218 All-Time Low: $ 0.000066454208121769 $ 0.000066454208121769 $ 0.000066454208121769 Current Price: $ 0.00011365 $ 0.00011365 $ 0.00011365 Learn more about Enjinstarter (EJS) price

Enjinstarter (EJS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Enjinstarter (EJS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EJS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EJS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EJS's tokenomics, explore EJS token's live price!

