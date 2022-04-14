Ekta (EKTA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ekta (EKTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ekta (EKTA) Information Ekta is an EVM compatible layer 1 mainnet which bridges traditional industries, businesses, and assets onto blockchain through their self-developed NFT marketplace, hybrid exchange, and metaverse. Their mission is to bring the next million people on-chain, enable sustainable long term value, and empower everyone to profit with purpose. Official Website: https://www.ekta.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.ektaworld.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x45808ce43eb2d7685ff0242631f0feb6f3d8701a Buy EKTA Now!

Ekta (EKTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ekta (EKTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.95K $ 14.95K $ 14.95K Total Supply: $ 420.00M $ 420.00M $ 420.00M Circulating Supply: $ 34.77M $ 34.77M $ 34.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 180.60K $ 180.60K $ 180.60K All-Time High: $ 90 $ 90 $ 90 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00043 $ 0.00043 $ 0.00043 Learn more about Ekta (EKTA) price

Ekta (EKTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ekta (EKTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EKTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EKTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EKTA's tokenomics, explore EKTA token's live price!

