aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption. Official Website: http://aelf.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.aelf.com/resources/whitepaper-2/ Block Explorer: https://aelfscan.io/AELF/token/ELF

ELF (ELF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ELF (ELF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 161.65M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 775.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 1.27074 All-Time Low: $ 0.0350131599961 Current Price: $ 0.2084

ELF (ELF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ELF (ELF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

