Elixir Games Price(ELIX)

Elixir Games (ELIX) Live Price Chart

$0.003309
$0.003309$0.003309
-1.51%1D
USD

ELIX Live Price Data & Information

Elixir Games (ELIX) is currently trading at 0.003309 USD with a market cap of 813.77K USD. ELIX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Elixir Games Key Market Performance:

$ 74.56K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.51%
Elixir Games 24-hour price change
245.93M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ELIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ELIX price information.

ELIX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Elixir Games for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00005073-1.51%
30 Days$ -0.000385-10.43%
60 Days$ -0.001952-37.11%
90 Days$ -0.002953-47.16%
Elixir Games Price Change Today

Today, ELIX recorded a change of $ -0.00005073 (-1.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Elixir Games 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000385 (-10.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Elixir Games 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ELIX saw a change of $ -0.001952 (-37.11%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Elixir Games 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002953 (-47.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ELIX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Elixir Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003305
$ 0.003305$ 0.003305

$ 0.003502
$ 0.003502$ 0.003502

$ 0.23604
$ 0.23604$ 0.23604

-1.43%

-1.51%

-11.13%

ELIX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 813.77K
$ 813.77K$ 813.77K

$ 74.56K
$ 74.56K$ 74.56K

245.93M
245.93M 245.93M

What is Elixir Games (ELIX)

Elixir Games is the largest game platform on web3 with more than 130 games. One-stop platform for all web3 games, safe, frictionless and backed by gaming giants such as Square Enix, GameStop and WeMade.

Elixir Games is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Elixir Games investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ELIX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Elixir Games on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Elixir Games buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Elixir Games Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Elixir Games, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ELIX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Elixir Games price prediction page.

Elixir Games Price History

Tracing ELIX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ELIX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Elixir Games price history page.

Elixir Games (ELIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Elixir Games (ELIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ELIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Elixir Games (ELIX)

Looking for how to buy Elixir Games? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Elixir Games on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ELIX to Local Currencies

1 ELIX to VND
87.076335
1 ELIX to AUD
A$0.00512895
1 ELIX to GBP
0.00248175
1 ELIX to EUR
0.00287883
1 ELIX to USD
$0.003309
1 ELIX to MYR
RM0.01409634
1 ELIX to TRY
0.1343454
1 ELIX to JPY
¥0.49635
1 ELIX to ARS
ARS$4.53908766
1 ELIX to RUB
0.26832681
1 ELIX to INR
0.28950441
1 ELIX to IDR
Rp54.24589296
1 ELIX to KRW
4.6150623
1 ELIX to PHP
0.19245144
1 ELIX to EGP
￡E.0.16068504
1 ELIX to BRL
R$0.01849731
1 ELIX to CAD
C$0.00456642
1 ELIX to BDT
0.40429362
1 ELIX to NGN
5.06736951
1 ELIX to UAH
0.13795221
1 ELIX to VES
Bs0.407007
1 ELIX to CLP
$3.216348
1 ELIX to PKR
Rs0.93737352
1 ELIX to KZT
1.79933493
1 ELIX to THB
฿0.10846902
1 ELIX to TWD
NT$0.09897219
1 ELIX to AED
د.إ0.01214403
1 ELIX to CHF
Fr0.00268029
1 ELIX to HKD
HK$0.02594256
1 ELIX to MAD
.د.م0.0301119
1 ELIX to MXN
$0.06240774
1 ELIX to PLN
0.01237566
1 ELIX to RON
лв0.01469196
1 ELIX to SEK
kr0.03236202
1 ELIX to BGN
лв0.00565839
1 ELIX to HUF
Ft1.15940742
1 ELIX to CZK
0.07124277
1 ELIX to KWD
د.ك0.001012554
1 ELIX to ILS
0.01121751

Elixir Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Elixir Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Elixir Games Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elixir Games

