Elk Finance (ELK) Information Elk Finance is at the forefront of blockchain interoperability and abstraction, making Web3 accessible and seamlessly integrated into the internet of tomorrow. Founded in 2021, Elk Finance empowers developers and users across over 30 blockchains. Our ecosystem is powered by the $ELK utility token, providing safe and powerful infrastructure for trading, farming, and building bridges and multichain dApps. Join us on our journey to the multichain future! Official Website: https://elk.finance Whitepaper: https://elk.finance/litepaper.html Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xeEeEEb57642040bE42185f49C52F7E9B38f8eeeE Buy ELK Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 42.42M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.25M
All-Time High: $ 0.2
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.02938

Elk Finance (ELK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elk Finance (ELK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELK's tokenomics, explore ELK token's live price!

