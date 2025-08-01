More About ELR

Elaria Logo

Elaria Price(ELR)

Elaria (ELR) Live Price Chart

ELR Live Price Data & Information

Elaria (ELR) is currently trading at 0.000000233 USD with a market cap of -- USD. ELR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Elaria Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the ELR to USD price on MEXC.

ELR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Elaria for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000018783-7.46%
30 Days$ -0.0000001681-41.91%
60 Days$ -0.000001127-82.87%
90 Days$ -0.024999767-100.00%
Elaria Price Change Today

Today, ELR recorded a change of $ -0.000000018783 (-7.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Elaria 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000001681 (-41.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Elaria 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ELR saw a change of $ -0.000001127 (-82.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Elaria 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.024999767 (-100.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ELR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Elaria: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Elaria (ELR)

Elaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.

Elaria is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ELR staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Elaria on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Elaria buying experience smooth and informed.

Elaria Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Elaria, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ELR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Elaria price prediction page.

Elaria Price History

Tracing ELR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ELR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Elaria price history page.

Elaria (ELR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Elaria (ELR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ELR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Elaria (ELR)

You can easily purchase Elaria on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

ELR to Local Currencies

Elaria Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Elaria, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Elaria Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elaria

