What is Elixir (ELX)

The Elixir network is a new primitive, purpose-built to power the next generation of institutional liquidity. Elixir powers deUSD – a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar. Elixir is the most widely adopted network by RWAs: exclusively bringing funds from BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and others to DeFi for the first time through deUSD. The Elixir network is secured by 30,000+ global validators.

Elixir (ELX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Elixir (ELX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

ELX to Local Currencies

1 ELX to VND ₫ 5,096.6892 1 ELX to AUD A$ 0.300204 1 ELX to GBP ￡ 0.14526 1 ELX to EUR € 0.1685016 1 ELX to USD $ 0.19368 1 ELX to MYR RM 0.8250768 1 ELX to TRY ₺ 7.8789024 1 ELX to JPY ¥ 29.052 1 ELX to ARS ARS$ 265.6786032 1 ELX to RUB ₽ 15.7055112 1 ELX to INR ₹ 16.9431264 1 ELX to IDR Rp 3,175.0814592 1 ELX to KRW ₩ 269.74782 1 ELX to PHP ₱ 11.2644288 1 ELX to EGP ￡E. 9.4051008 1 ELX to BRL R$ 1.084608 1 ELX to CAD C$ 0.2672784 1 ELX to BDT ৳ 23.6638224 1 ELX to NGN ₦ 296.5996152 1 ELX to UAH ₴ 8.0745192 1 ELX to VES Bs 23.82264 1 ELX to CLP $ 187.8696 1 ELX to PKR Rs 54.9121536 1 ELX to KZT ₸ 105.3173736 1 ELX to THB ฿ 6.3391464 1 ELX to TWD NT$ 5.7929688 1 ELX to AED د.إ 0.7108056 1 ELX to CHF Fr 0.1568808 1 ELX to HKD HK$ 1.5184512 1 ELX to MAD .د.م 1.7663616 1 ELX to MXN $ 3.6547416 1 ELX to PLN zł 0.7243632 1 ELX to RON лв 0.8599392 1 ELX to SEK kr 1.8941904 1 ELX to BGN лв 0.3311928 1 ELX to HUF Ft 67.8151152 1 ELX to CZK Kč 4.1660568 1 ELX to KWD د.ك 0.05926608 1 ELX to ILS ₪ 0.6565752

What is the price of Elixir (ELX) today? The live price of Elixir (ELX) is 0.19368 USD . What is the market cap of Elixir (ELX)? The current market cap of Elixir is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ELX by its real-time market price of 0.19368 USD . What is the circulating supply of Elixir (ELX)? The current circulating supply of Elixir (ELX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Elixir (ELX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Elixir (ELX) is 1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Elixir (ELX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Elixir (ELX) is $ 60.46K USD .

