More About EMR

EMR Price Info

EMR Whitepaper

EMR Official Website

EMR Tokenomics

EMR Price Forecast

EMR History

EMR Buying Guide

EMR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

EMR Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

EMR Logo

EMR Price(EMR)

EMR (EMR) Live Price Chart

$0.003008
$0.003008$0.003008
+0.13%1D
USD

EMR Live Price Data & Information

EMR (EMR) is currently trading at 0.003006 USD with a market cap of 395.66K USD. EMR to USD price is updated in real-time.

EMR Key Market Performance:

$ 91.96K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.13%
EMR 24-hour price change
131.62M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EMR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EMR price information.

EMR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of EMR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000391+0.13%
30 Days$ -0.000803-21.09%
60 Days$ -0.004564-60.30%
90 Days$ -0.003445-53.41%
EMR Price Change Today

Today, EMR recorded a change of $ +0.00000391 (+0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EMR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000803 (-21.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EMR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EMR saw a change of $ -0.004564 (-60.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EMR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003445 (-53.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EMR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of EMR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002669
$ 0.002669$ 0.002669

$ 0.00312
$ 0.00312$ 0.00312

$ 0.07
$ 0.07$ 0.07

-1.16%

+0.13%

+30.52%

EMR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 395.66K
$ 395.66K$ 395.66K

$ 91.96K
$ 91.96K$ 91.96K

131.62M
131.62M 131.62M

What is EMR (EMR)

Emorya Finance $EMR is a Hyper Deflationary Token created on MultiversX Blockchain and it is the first project of this kind on the global scale that aims to offer you the opportunity to earn rewards depending on the calories you burn. And the only project with such a limited supply that will stop the burning function at just 1 milion tokens! The First Global Project of this kind is conceived to give you the opportunity to earn rewards by burning your calories. EMR is an ambitious project that will establish a monopoly, encompassing all aspects of sports, finance, the crypto world, and every aspect of human life, aiming to bring a significant improvement in the quality of people's lives in the near future.

EMR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EMR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EMR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EMR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EMR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EMR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EMR price prediction page.

EMR Price History

Tracing EMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EMR price history page.

EMR (EMR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EMR (EMR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EMR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EMR (EMR)

Looking for how to buy EMR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EMR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EMR to Local Currencies

1 EMR to VND
79.10289
1 EMR to AUD
A$0.0046593
1 EMR to GBP
0.0022545
1 EMR to EUR
0.00261522
1 EMR to USD
$0.003006
1 EMR to MYR
RM0.01280556
1 EMR to TRY
0.1220436
1 EMR to JPY
¥0.4509
1 EMR to ARS
ARS$4.12345044
1 EMR to RUB
0.24375654
1 EMR to INR
0.26299494
1 EMR to IDR
Rp49.27868064
1 EMR to KRW
4.1924682
1 EMR to PHP
0.17482896
1 EMR to EGP
￡E.0.14597136
1 EMR to BRL
R$0.01680354
1 EMR to CAD
C$0.00414828
1 EMR to BDT
0.36727308
1 EMR to NGN
4.60335834
1 EMR to UAH
0.12532014
1 EMR to VES
Bs0.369738
1 EMR to CLP
$2.921832
1 EMR to PKR
Rs0.85153968
1 EMR to KZT
1.63457262
1 EMR to THB
฿0.09853668
1 EMR to TWD
NT$0.08990946
1 EMR to AED
د.إ0.01103202
1 EMR to CHF
Fr0.00243486
1 EMR to HKD
HK$0.02356704
1 EMR to MAD
.د.م0.0273546
1 EMR to MXN
$0.05669316
1 EMR to PLN
0.01124244
1 EMR to RON
лв0.01334664
1 EMR to SEK
kr0.02939868
1 EMR to BGN
лв0.00514026
1 EMR to HUF
Ft1.05324228
1 EMR to CZK
0.06471918
1 EMR to KWD
د.ك0.000919836
1 EMR to ILS
0.01019034

EMR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EMR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EMR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EMR

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

EMR
EMR
USD
USD

1 EMR = 0.003006 USD

Trade

EMRUSDT
$0.003006
$0.003006$0.003006
+11.95%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee