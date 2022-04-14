EMR (EMR) Information

Emorya Finance $EMR is a Hyper Deflationary Token created on MultiversX Blockchain and it is the first project of this kind on the global scale that aims to offer you the opportunity to earn rewards depending on the calories you burn. And the only project with such a limited supply that will stop the burning function at just 1 milion tokens! The First Global Project of this kind is conceived to give you the opportunity to earn rewards by burning your calories. EMR is an ambitious project that will establish a monopoly, encompassing all aspects of sports, finance, the crypto world, and every aspect of human life, aiming to bring a significant improvement in the quality of people's lives in the near future.