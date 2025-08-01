More About ENA

ENA Price Info

ENA Whitepaper

ENA Official Website

ENA Tokenomics

ENA Price Forecast

ENA History

ENA Buying Guide

ENA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ENA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Ethena Logo

Ethena Price(ENA)

Ethena (ENA) Live Price Chart

$0.5749
$0.5749$0.5749
-6.18%1D
USD

ENA Live Price Data & Information

Ethena (ENA) is currently trading at 0.5748 USD with a market cap of 3.65B USD. ENA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Ethena Key Market Performance:

$ 88.40M USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.18%
Ethena 24-hour price change
6.35B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ENA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENA price information.

ENA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ethena for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.037869-6.18%
30 Days$ +0.323+128.27%
60 Days$ +0.2613+83.34%
90 Days$ +0.2674+86.98%
Ethena Price Change Today

Today, ENA recorded a change of $ -0.037869 (-6.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ethena 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.323 (+128.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ethena 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ENA saw a change of $ +0.2613 (+83.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ethena 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2674 (+86.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ENA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ethena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5609
$ 0.5609$ 0.5609

$ 0.6832
$ 0.6832$ 0.6832

$ 1.521
$ 1.521$ 1.521

+1.25%

-6.18%

+20.45%

ENA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.65B
$ 3.65B$ 3.65B

$ 88.40M
$ 88.40M$ 88.40M

6.35B
6.35B 6.35B

What is Ethena (ENA)

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Ethena is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ethena investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ENA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ethena on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ethena buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ethena Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethena, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ENA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethena price prediction page.

Ethena Price History

Tracing ENA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ENA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethena price history page.

Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethena (ENA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ENA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ethena (ENA)

Looking for how to buy Ethena? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ethena on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ENA to Local Currencies

1 ENA to VND
15,125.862
1 ENA to AUD
A$0.89094
1 ENA to GBP
0.4311
1 ENA to EUR
0.500076
1 ENA to USD
$0.5748
1 ENA to MYR
RM2.448648
1 ENA to TRY
23.382864
1 ENA to JPY
¥86.22
1 ENA to ARS
ARS$788.476152
1 ENA to RUB
46.61628
1 ENA to INR
50.283504
1 ENA to IDR
Rp9,422.949312
1 ENA to KRW
800.5527
1 ENA to PHP
33.430368
1 ENA to EGP
￡E.27.912288
1 ENA to BRL
R$3.21888
1 ENA to CAD
C$0.793224
1 ENA to BDT
70.229064
1 ENA to NGN
880.242972
1 ENA to UAH
23.963412
1 ENA to VES
Bs70.7004
1 ENA to CLP
$557.556
1 ENA to PKR
Rs162.967296
1 ENA to KZT
312.558996
1 ENA to THB
฿18.813204
1 ENA to TWD
NT$17.192268
1 ENA to AED
د.إ2.109516
1 ENA to CHF
Fr0.465588
1 ENA to HKD
HK$4.506432
1 ENA to MAD
.د.م5.242176
1 ENA to MXN
$10.846476
1 ENA to PLN
2.149752
1 ENA to RON
лв2.552112
1 ENA to SEK
kr5.621544
1 ENA to BGN
лв0.982908
1 ENA to HUF
Ft201.260472
1 ENA to CZK
12.363948
1 ENA to KWD
د.ك0.1758888
1 ENA to ILS
1.948572

Ethena Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethena, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ethena Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethena

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ENA
ENA
USD
USD

1 ENA = 0.5748 USD

Trade

ENAUSDT
$0.5748
$0.5748$0.5748
-2.73%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee