What is Enjin (ENJ)

Enjin Blockchain is Layer 1 custom built with NFT functions at the protocol level, supported by no code integration into games. NFT functions such as NFT minting and transfers are not added smart contracts; these are part of the core code. This guarantees on-chain royalties, avoids scams from fake smart contracts, and brings many other advantages. Features such as managed wallets (allowing users to receive NFTs before they open wallets) and fuel tanks (allowing free transactions) make onboarding new users easy and promote mass adoption. Enjin Blockchain arose from the world's oldest NFT gaming ecosystem from 2018, supported by a seamless app layer--Enjin Wallet, NFT.io marketplace, Enjin Platform (API NFT integration into games), and the Beam NFT QR code distribution system. Enjin Blockchain is powered by Enjin Coin (ENJ) and built on Substrate (Polkadot code). The underlying Enjin Relaychain and its validators secure the network, while matrixchains on top of this process transactions, allowing scalability. Enjin Matrixchain is the flagship matrixchain on Enjin Blockchain. It will be the template for future matrixchains, which are envisioned to be easy-to-launch NFT-focused chains for enterprise users who aim to segregate data and create a self-contained economy centered around their own matrixchain.

Enjin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Enjin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ENJ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Enjin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Enjin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Enjin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Enjin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ENJ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Enjin price prediction page.

Enjin Price History

Tracing ENJ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ENJ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Enjin price history page.

Enjin (ENJ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Enjin (ENJ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ENJ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Enjin (ENJ)

Looking for how to buy Enjin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Enjin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ENJ to Local Currencies

1 ENJ to VND ₫ 1,837.57645 1 ENJ to AUD A$ 0.1082365 1 ENJ to GBP ￡ 0.0523725 1 ENJ to EUR € 0.0607521 1 ENJ to USD $ 0.06983 1 ENJ to MYR RM 0.2974758 1 ENJ to TRY ₺ 2.8406844 1 ENJ to JPY ¥ 10.4745 1 ENJ to ARS ARS$ 95.7886042 1 ENJ to RUB ₽ 5.663213 1 ENJ to INR ₹ 6.1087284 1 ENJ to IDR Rp 1,144.7539152 1 ENJ to KRW ₩ 97.2557325 1 ENJ to PHP ₱ 4.0613128 1 ENJ to EGP ￡E. 3.3909448 1 ENJ to BRL R$ 0.391048 1 ENJ to CAD C$ 0.0963654 1 ENJ to BDT ৳ 8.5318294 1 ENJ to NGN ₦ 106.9369637 1 ENJ to UAH ₴ 2.9112127 1 ENJ to VES Bs 8.58909 1 ENJ to CLP $ 67.7351 1 ENJ to PKR Rs 19.7982016 1 ENJ to KZT ₸ 37.9714591 1 ENJ to THB ฿ 2.2855359 1 ENJ to TWD NT$ 2.0886153 1 ENJ to AED د.إ 0.2562761 1 ENJ to CHF Fr 0.0565623 1 ENJ to HKD HK$ 0.5474672 1 ENJ to MAD .د.م 0.6368496 1 ENJ to MXN $ 1.3176921 1 ENJ to PLN zł 0.2611642 1 ENJ to RON лв 0.3100452 1 ENJ to SEK kr 0.6829374 1 ENJ to BGN лв 0.1194093 1 ENJ to HUF Ft 24.4502762 1 ENJ to CZK Kč 1.5020433 1 ENJ to KWD د.ك 0.02136798 1 ENJ to ILS ₪ 0.2367237

Enjin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Enjin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Enjin What is the price of Enjin (ENJ) today? The live price of Enjin (ENJ) is 0.06983 USD . What is the market cap of Enjin (ENJ)? The current market cap of Enjin is $ 130.46M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ENJ by its real-time market price of 0.06983 USD . What is the circulating supply of Enjin (ENJ)? The current circulating supply of Enjin (ENJ) is 1.87B USD . What was the highest price of Enjin (ENJ)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Enjin (ENJ) is 0.6877 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Enjin (ENJ)? The 24-hour trading volume of Enjin (ENJ) is $ 615.71K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!