More About ENS

ENS Price Info

ENS Whitepaper

ENS Official Website

ENS Tokenomics

ENS Price Forecast

ENS History

ENS Buying Guide

ENS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ENS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ENS Logo

ENS Price(ENS)

ENS (ENS) Live Price Chart

$27.35
$27.35$27.35
-1.04%1D
USD

ENS Live Price Data & Information

ENS (ENS) is currently trading at 27.34 USD with a market cap of 999.67M USD. ENS to USD price is updated in real-time.

ENS Key Market Performance:

$ 4.19M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.04%
ENS 24-hour price change
36.56M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ENS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENS price information.

ENS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ENS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.2874-1.04%
30 Days$ +9.27+51.30%
60 Days$ +6.24+29.57%
90 Days$ +8.65+46.28%
ENS Price Change Today

Today, ENS recorded a change of $ -0.2874 (-1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ENS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +9.27 (+51.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ENS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ENS saw a change of $ +6.24 (+29.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ENS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +8.65 (+46.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ENS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ENS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 27.28
$ 27.28$ 27.28

$ 28.98
$ 28.98$ 28.98

$ 85.88
$ 85.88$ 85.88

-0.91%

-1.04%

-6.66%

ENS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 999.67M
$ 999.67M$ 999.67M

$ 4.19M
$ 4.19M$ 4.19M

36.56M
36.56M 36.56M

What is ENS (ENS)

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain.

ENS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ENS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ENS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ENS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ENS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ENS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ENS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ENS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ENS price prediction page.

ENS Price History

Tracing ENS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ENS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ENS price history page.

ENS (ENS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ENS (ENS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ENS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ENS (ENS)

Looking for how to buy ENS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ENS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ENS to Local Currencies

1 ENS to VND
719,452.1
1 ENS to AUD
A$42.377
1 ENS to GBP
20.505
1 ENS to EUR
23.7858
1 ENS to USD
$27.34
1 ENS to MYR
RM116.4684
1 ENS to TRY
1,110.004
1 ENS to JPY
¥4,101
1 ENS to ARS
ARS$37,503.3716
1 ENS to RUB
2,217.0006
1 ENS to INR
2,391.9766
1 ENS to IDR
Rp448,196.6496
1 ENS to KRW
38,131.098
1 ENS to PHP
1,590.0944
1 ENS to EGP
￡E.1,327.6304
1 ENS to BRL
R$152.8306
1 ENS to CAD
C$37.7292
1 ENS to BDT
3,340.4012
1 ENS to NGN
41,868.2026
1 ENS to UAH
1,139.8046
1 ENS to VES
Bs3,362.82
1 ENS to CLP
$26,574.48
1 ENS to PKR
Rs7,744.8752
1 ENS to KZT
14,866.6718
1 ENS to THB
฿896.2052
1 ENS to TWD
NT$817.7394
1 ENS to AED
د.إ100.3378
1 ENS to CHF
Fr22.1454
1 ENS to HKD
HK$214.3456
1 ENS to MAD
.د.م248.794
1 ENS to MXN
$515.6324
1 ENS to PLN
102.2516
1 ENS to RON
лв121.3896
1 ENS to SEK
kr267.3852
1 ENS to BGN
лв46.7514
1 ENS to HUF
Ft9,579.3892
1 ENS to CZK
588.6302
1 ENS to KWD
د.ك8.36604
1 ENS to ILS
92.6826

ENS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ENS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ENS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ENS

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ENS
ENS
USD
USD

1 ENS = 27.34 USD

Trade

ENSUSDT
$27.34
$27.34$27.34
-3.53%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee