What is EOS (EOS)

EOS tokens are ERC-20 compatible tokens distributed on the Ethereum blockchain pursuant to a related ERC-20 smart contract (the “EOS Tokens”). EOS featured in powerful infrastructure for decentralized application and token distribution takes place over 341 days.

EOS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EOS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EOS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about EOS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EOS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EOS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EOS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EOS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EOS price prediction page.

EOS Price History

Tracing EOS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EOS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EOS price history page.

EOS (EOS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EOS (EOS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EOS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EOS (EOS)

Looking for how to buy EOS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EOS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EOS to Local Currencies

1 EOS to VND ₫ -- 1 EOS to AUD A$ -- 1 EOS to GBP ￡ -- 1 EOS to EUR € -- 1 EOS to USD $ -- 1 EOS to MYR RM -- 1 EOS to TRY ₺ -- 1 EOS to JPY ¥ -- 1 EOS to ARS ARS$ -- 1 EOS to RUB ₽ -- 1 EOS to INR ₹ -- 1 EOS to IDR Rp -- 1 EOS to KRW ₩ -- 1 EOS to PHP ₱ -- 1 EOS to EGP ￡E. -- 1 EOS to BRL R$ -- 1 EOS to CAD C$ -- 1 EOS to BDT ৳ -- 1 EOS to NGN ₦ -- 1 EOS to UAH ₴ -- 1 EOS to VES Bs -- 1 EOS to CLP $ -- 1 EOS to PKR Rs -- 1 EOS to KZT ₸ -- 1 EOS to THB ฿ -- 1 EOS to TWD NT$ -- 1 EOS to AED د.إ -- 1 EOS to CHF Fr -- 1 EOS to HKD HK$ -- 1 EOS to MAD .د.م -- 1 EOS to MXN $ -- 1 EOS to PLN zł -- 1 EOS to RON лв -- 1 EOS to SEK kr -- 1 EOS to BGN лв -- 1 EOS to HUF Ft -- 1 EOS to CZK Kč -- 1 EOS to KWD د.ك -- 1 EOS to ILS ₪ --

EOS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EOS What is the price of EOS (EOS) today? The live price of EOS (EOS) is -- USD . What is the market cap of EOS (EOS)? The current market cap of EOS is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EOS by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of EOS (EOS)? The current circulating supply of EOS (EOS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of EOS (EOS)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of EOS (EOS) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EOS (EOS)? The 24-hour trading volume of EOS (EOS) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.