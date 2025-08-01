More About EPIC

Epic Chain Logo

Epic Chain Price(EPIC)

Epic Chain (EPIC) Live Price Chart

$1.8346
$1.8346$1.8346
-4.21%1D
USD

EPIC Live Price Data & Information

Epic Chain (EPIC) is currently trading at 1.8385 USD with a market cap of 55.15M USD. EPIC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Epic Chain Key Market Performance:

$ 1.91M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.21%
Epic Chain 24-hour price change
30.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EPIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

EPIC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Epic Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.080631-4.21%
30 Days$ +1.0135+122.84%
60 Days$ +0.6065+49.22%
90 Days$ +0.4695+34.29%
Epic Chain Price Change Today

Today, EPIC recorded a change of $ -0.080631 (-4.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Epic Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.0135 (+122.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Epic Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EPIC saw a change of $ +0.6065 (+49.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Epic Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.4695 (+34.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EPIC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Epic Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.8329
$ 1.8329$ 1.8329

$ 2.0736
$ 2.0736$ 2.0736

$ 3.1477
$ 3.1477$ 3.1477

-1.67%

-4.21%

-14.49%

EPIC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 55.15M
$ 55.15M$ 55.15M

$ 1.91M
$ 1.91M$ 1.91M

30.00M
30.00M 30.00M

What is Epic Chain (EPIC)

Epic Chain (EPIC) is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem evolving from Ethernity Chain (ERN) through a community-approved transition. With a 97.1% approval vote, the rebrand positions EPIC as a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain focused on integrating Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment. The EPIC token maintains the same supply and tokenomics as ERN while introducing expanded functionalities to drive ecosystem growth.

Epic Chain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Epic Chain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EPIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Epic Chain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Epic Chain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Epic Chain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Epic Chain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EPIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Epic Chain price prediction page.

Epic Chain Price History

Tracing EPIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EPIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Epic Chain price history page.

Epic Chain (EPIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Epic Chain (EPIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EPIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Epic Chain (EPIC)

Looking for how to buy Epic Chain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

EPIC to Local Currencies

1 EPIC to VND
48,380.1275
1 EPIC to AUD
A$2.849675
1 EPIC to GBP
1.378875
1 EPIC to EUR
1.599495
1 EPIC to USD
$1.8385
1 EPIC to MYR
RM7.83201
1 EPIC to TRY
74.6431
1 EPIC to JPY
¥275.775
1 EPIC to ARS
ARS$2,521.94399
1 EPIC to RUB
149.083965
1 EPIC to INR
160.850365
1 EPIC to IDR
Rp30,139.33944
1 EPIC to KRW
2,564.15595
1 EPIC to PHP
106.92716
1 EPIC to EGP
￡E.89.27756
1 EPIC to BRL
R$10.277215
1 EPIC to CAD
C$2.53713
1 EPIC to BDT
224.62793
1 EPIC to NGN
2,815.460515
1 EPIC to UAH
76.647065
1 EPIC to VES
Bs226.1355
1 EPIC to CLP
$1,787.022
1 EPIC to PKR
Rs520.81028
1 EPIC to KZT
999.721145
1 EPIC to THB
฿60.26603
1 EPIC to TWD
NT$54.989535
1 EPIC to AED
د.إ6.747295
1 EPIC to CHF
Fr1.489185
1 EPIC to HKD
HK$14.41384
1 EPIC to MAD
.د.م16.73035
1 EPIC to MXN
$34.67411
1 EPIC to PLN
6.87599
1 EPIC to RON
лв8.16294
1 EPIC to SEK
kr17.98053
1 EPIC to BGN
лв3.143835
1 EPIC to HUF
Ft644.17363
1 EPIC to CZK
39.582905
1 EPIC to KWD
د.ك0.562581
1 EPIC to ILS
6.232515

Epic Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Epic Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Epic Chain Website
Block Explorer

