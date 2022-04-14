Elipe Protocol (EPLIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elipe Protocol (EPLIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Elipe Protocol (EPLIE) Information Elipe is building a decentralized operating system for AI agents and human collaboration, combining regulatory-compliant infrastructure with self-evolving economic protocols to power the next generation of autonomous entities. Official Website: https://www.elipe.org Whitepaper: https://elipeprotocol.notion.site/ElipeProtocol-WhitePaper-1ae9411e426980ee9fadf57edba4f344#1ae9411e42698001bfeacda043594fda Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xeef512b6a7b7a038660b39fe44721b09838fb74c Buy EPLIE Now!

Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.000019 $ 0.000019 $ 0.000019

Elipe Protocol (EPLIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elipe Protocol (EPLIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPLIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPLIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPLIE's tokenomics, explore EPLIE token's live price!

