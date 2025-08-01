What is Ellipsis X (EPX)

Ellipsis is an automated market maker (AMM) or exchange that allows users and other decentralized protocols to trade between different stablecoins with very low slippage compared to other AMM solutions. The Ellipsis protocol allows liquidity providers to earn a boost on their rewards by locking EPX, and offers increased capital efficiency in some pools by earning interest from underlying protocols.

Ellipsis X (EPX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ellipsis X (EPX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EPX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ellipsis X What is the price of Ellipsis X (EPX) today? The live price of Ellipsis X (EPX) is 0.000008569 USD . What is the market cap of Ellipsis X (EPX)? The current market cap of Ellipsis X is $ 684.13K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EPX by its real-time market price of 0.000008569 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ellipsis X (EPX)? The current circulating supply of Ellipsis X (EPX) is 79.84B USD . What was the highest price of Ellipsis X (EPX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Ellipsis X (EPX) is 0.003625 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ellipsis X (EPX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ellipsis X (EPX) is $ 53.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

