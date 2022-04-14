Ellipsis X (EPX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ellipsis X (EPX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ellipsis X (EPX) Information Ellipsis is an automated market maker (AMM) or exchange that allows users and other decentralized protocols to trade between different stablecoins with very low slippage compared to other AMM solutions. The Ellipsis protocol allows liquidity providers to earn a boost on their rewards by locking EPX, and offers increased capital efficiency in some pools by earning interest from underlying protocols. Official Website: https://www.ellipsis.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ellipsis.finance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xaf41054c1487b0e5e2b9250c0332ecbce6ce9d71

Ellipsis X (EPX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ellipsis X (EPX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 670.89K $ 670.89K $ 670.89K Total Supply: $ 132.00B $ 132.00B $ 132.00B Circulating Supply: $ 79.85B $ 79.85B $ 79.85B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.11M $ 1.11M $ 1.11M All-Time High: $ 0.003625 $ 0.003625 $ 0.003625 All-Time Low: $ 0.000005770111378051 $ 0.000005770111378051 $ 0.000005770111378051 Current Price: $ 0.000008402 $ 0.000008402 $ 0.000008402 Learn more about Ellipsis X (EPX) price

Ellipsis X (EPX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ellipsis X (EPX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPX's tokenomics, explore EPX token's live price!

