ERA Price(ERA)

ERA (ERA) Live Price Chart

$1.1074
$1.1074$1.1074
-1.42%1D
USD

ERA Live Price Data & Information

ERA (ERA) is currently trading at 1.1069 USD with a market cap of 164.37M USD. ERA to USD price is updated in real-time.

ERA Key Market Performance:

$ 56.42M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.42%
ERA 24-hour price change
148.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ERA price information.

ERA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ERA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.015952-1.42%
30 Days$ +1.0469+1,744.83%
60 Days$ +1.0469+1,744.83%
90 Days$ +1.0469+1,744.83%
ERA Price Change Today

Today, ERA recorded a change of $ -0.015952 (-1.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ERA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.0469 (+1,744.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ERA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ERA saw a change of $ +1.0469 (+1,744.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ERA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.0469 (+1,744.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ERA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ERA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.08%

-1.42%

-21.52%

ERA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is ERA (ERA)

Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

ERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ERA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ERA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ERA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ERA price prediction page.

ERA Price History

Tracing ERA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ERA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ERA price history page.

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ERA (ERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ERA (ERA)

Looking for how to buy ERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ERA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ERA

Disclaimer

$1.1069
