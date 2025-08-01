What is ERA (ERA)

Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

ERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ERA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ERA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ERA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ERA price prediction page.

ERA Price History

Tracing ERA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ERA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ERA price history page.

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ERA (ERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ERA (ERA)

Looking for how to buy ERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ERA to Local Currencies

1 ERA to VND ₫ 29,128.0735 1 ERA to AUD A$ 1.715695 1 ERA to GBP ￡ 0.830175 1 ERA to EUR € 0.963003 1 ERA to USD $ 1.1069 1 ERA to MYR RM 4.715394 1 ERA to TRY ₺ 44.94014 1 ERA to JPY ¥ 166.035 1 ERA to ARS ARS$ 1,518.379006 1 ERA to RUB ₽ 89.758521 1 ERA to INR ₹ 96.842681 1 ERA to IDR Rp 18,145.898736 1 ERA to KRW ₩ 1,543.79343 1 ERA to PHP ₱ 64.377304 1 ERA to EGP ￡E. 53.751064 1 ERA to BRL R$ 6.187571 1 ERA to CAD C$ 1.527522 1 ERA to BDT ৳ 135.241042 1 ERA to NGN ₦ 1,695.095591 1 ERA to UAH ₴ 46.146661 1 ERA to VES Bs 136.1487 1 ERA to CLP $ 1,075.9068 1 ERA to PKR Rs 313.562632 1 ERA to KZT ₸ 601.899013 1 ERA to THB ฿ 36.284182 1 ERA to TWD NT$ 33.107379 1 ERA to AED د.إ 4.062323 1 ERA to CHF Fr 0.896589 1 ERA to HKD HK$ 8.678096 1 ERA to MAD .د.م 10.07279 1 ERA to MXN $ 20.876134 1 ERA to PLN zł 4.139806 1 ERA to RON лв 4.914636 1 ERA to SEK kr 10.825482 1 ERA to BGN лв 1.892799 1 ERA to HUF Ft 387.835622 1 ERA to CZK Kč 23.831557 1 ERA to KWD د.ك 0.3387114 1 ERA to ILS ₪ 3.752391

ERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ERA What is the price of ERA (ERA) today? The live price of ERA (ERA) is 1.1069 USD . What is the market cap of ERA (ERA)? The current market cap of ERA is $ 164.37M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ERA by its real-time market price of 1.1069 USD . What is the circulating supply of ERA (ERA)? The current circulating supply of ERA (ERA) is 148.50M USD . What was the highest price of ERA (ERA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ERA (ERA) is 1.992 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ERA (ERA)? The 24-hour trading volume of ERA (ERA) is $ 56.42M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!