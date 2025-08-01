More About ETC

ETC Live Price Data & Information

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently trading at 21.11 USD with a market cap of 3.23B USD. ETC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Ethereum Classic Key Market Performance:

$ 4.86M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.16%
Ethereum Classic 24-hour price change
152.92M USD
Circulating supply

ETC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ethereum Classic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.2479-1.16%
30 Days$ +5.1+31.85%
60 Days$ +4.01+23.45%
90 Days$ +3.88+22.51%
Ethereum Classic Price Change Today

Today, ETC recorded a change of $ -0.2479 (-1.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ethereum Classic 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +5.1 (+31.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ethereum Classic 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ETC saw a change of $ +4.01 (+23.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ethereum Classic 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +3.88 (+22.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ETC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ethereum Classic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 21
$ 21$ 21

$ 21.86
$ 21.86$ 21.86

$ 180
$ 180$ 180

-0.24%

-1.16%

-7.42%

ETC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.23B
$ 3.23B$ 3.23B

$ 4.86M
$ 4.86M$ 4.86M

152.92M
152.92M 152.92M

What is Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ETC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethereum Classic price prediction page.

Ethereum Classic Price History

Tracing ETC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ETC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethereum Classic price history page.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereum Classic (ETC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ETC token's extensive tokenomics now!

Ethereum Classic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethereum Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ethereum Classic Website
Block Explorer

