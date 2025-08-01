More About EUR

EUR Price Info

EUR Tokenomics

EUR Price Forecast

EUR History

EUR Buying Guide

EUR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

EUR Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

EUR Logo

EUR Price(EUR)

EUR (EUR) Live Price Chart

$1.1419
$1.1419$1.1419
-0.07%1D
USD

EUR Live Price Data & Information

EUR (EUR) is currently trading at 1.1411 USD with a market cap of -- USD. EUR to USD price is updated in real-time.

EUR Key Market Performance:

$ 691.14K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.07%
EUR 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EUR price information.

EUR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of EUR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0008-0.06%
30 Days$ -0.0384-3.26%
60 Days$ +0.0074+0.65%
90 Days$ +0.0121+1.07%
EUR Price Change Today

Today, EUR recorded a change of $ -0.0008 (-0.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EUR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0384 (-3.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EUR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EUR saw a change of $ +0.0074 (+0.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EUR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0121 (+1.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EUR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of EUR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.1401
$ 1.1401$ 1.1401

$ 1.1468
$ 1.1468$ 1.1468

$ 1.1945
$ 1.1945$ 1.1945

-0.19%

-0.06%

-2.91%

EUR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 691.14K
$ 691.14K$ 691.14K

--
----

What is EUR (EUR)

EUR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EUR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EUR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EUR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EUR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EUR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EUR price prediction page.

EUR Price History

Tracing EUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EUR price history page.

EUR (EUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EUR (EUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EUR (EUR)

Looking for how to buy EUR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EUR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EUR to Local Currencies

1 EUR to VND
30,028.0465
1 EUR to AUD
A$1.768705
1 EUR to GBP
0.855825
1 EUR to EUR
0.992757
1 EUR to USD
$1.1411
1 EUR to MYR
RM4.861086
1 EUR to TRY
46.32866
1 EUR to JPY
¥171.165
1 EUR to ARS
ARS$1,565.292514
1 EUR to RUB
92.531799
1 EUR to INR
99.834839
1 EUR to IDR
Rp18,706.554384
1 EUR to KRW
1,591.49217
1 EUR to PHP
66.366376
1 EUR to EGP
￡E.55.411816
1 EUR to BRL
R$6.378749
1 EUR to CAD
C$1.574718
1 EUR to BDT
139.419598
1 EUR to NGN
1,747.469129
1 EUR to UAH
47.572459
1 EUR to VES
Bs140.3553
1 EUR to CLP
$1,109.1492
1 EUR to PKR
Rs323.250808
1 EUR to KZT
620.495947
1 EUR to THB
฿37.405258
1 EUR to TWD
NT$34.130301
1 EUR to AED
د.إ4.187837
1 EUR to CHF
Fr0.924291
1 EUR to HKD
HK$8.946224
1 EUR to MAD
.د.م10.38401
1 EUR to MXN
$21.521146
1 EUR to PLN
4.267714
1 EUR to RON
лв5.066484
1 EUR to SEK
kr11.159958
1 EUR to BGN
лв1.951281
1 EUR to HUF
Ft399.818618
1 EUR to CZK
24.567883
1 EUR to KWD
د.ك0.3491766
1 EUR to ILS
3.868329

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EUR

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

EUR
EUR
USD
USD

1 EUR = 1.1411 USD

Trade

EURUSDT
$1.1411
$1.1411$1.1411
-0.05%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee