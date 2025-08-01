What is StablR Euro (EURR)

StablR Euro (EURR) is a Euro-backed stablecoin, pegged to the value of the Euro and redeemable on a 1:1 basis. The stablecoin is collateralized by fiat and short-term government bonds. The main purpose of StablR Euro (EURR) is to provide a digital alternative to traditional forms of money that is more efficient, secure, and accessible. StablR Euro (EURR) can be used as a medium of exchange, a store of value, and a unit of account. Some of the main use cases for StablR Euro (EURR) include enabling faster and cheaper payments, facilitating international trade and investment, and enabling more flexible and resilient financial systems.

StablR Euro Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StablR Euro, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EURR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StablR Euro price prediction page.

StablR Euro Price History

Tracing EURR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EURR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StablR Euro price history page.

StablR Euro (EURR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StablR Euro (EURR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EURR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StablR Euro (EURR)

EURR to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StablR Euro What is the price of StablR Euro (EURR) today? The live price of StablR Euro (EURR) is 1.136 USD . What is the market cap of StablR Euro (EURR)? The current market cap of StablR Euro is $ 12.44M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EURR by its real-time market price of 1.136 USD . What is the circulating supply of StablR Euro (EURR)? The current circulating supply of StablR Euro (EURR) is 10.95M USD . What was the highest price of StablR Euro (EURR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of StablR Euro (EURR) is 2.015 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of StablR Euro (EURR)? The 24-hour trading volume of StablR Euro (EURR) is $ 17.31K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

