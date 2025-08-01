What is EVDC Network (EVDC)

The EVDC Application is the world’s first EV charging application that supports its own crypto token: EVDC. The EVDC app will directly connect to the charging stations and let users pay using the EVDC tokens.

EVDC Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EVDC Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EVDC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about EVDC Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EVDC Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EVDC Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EVDC Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EVDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EVDC Network price prediction page.

EVDC Network Price History

Tracing EVDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EVDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EVDC Network price history page.

EVDC Network (EVDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EVDC Network (EVDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVDC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EVDC Network (EVDC)

Looking for how to buy EVDC Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EVDC Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EVDC to Local Currencies

1 EVDC to VND ₫ 1.14443935 1 EVDC to AUD A$ 0.0000674095 1 EVDC to GBP ￡ 0.0000326175 1 EVDC to EUR € 0.0000378363 1 EVDC to USD $ 0.00004349 1 EVDC to MYR RM 0.0001852674 1 EVDC to TRY ₺ 0.001765694 1 EVDC to JPY ¥ 0.0065235 1 EVDC to ARS ARS$ 0.0596569726 1 EVDC to RUB ₽ 0.0035266041 1 EVDC to INR ₹ 0.0038049401 1 EVDC to IDR Rp 0.7129507056 1 EVDC to KRW ₩ 0.060655503 1 EVDC to PHP ₱ 0.0025293784 1 EVDC to EGP ￡E. 0.0021123093 1 EVDC to BRL R$ 0.0002431091 1 EVDC to CAD C$ 0.0000600162 1 EVDC to BDT ৳ 0.0053136082 1 EVDC to NGN ₦ 0.0666001511 1 EVDC to UAH ₴ 0.0018130981 1 EVDC to VES Bs 0.00534927 1 EVDC to CLP $ 0.04227228 1 EVDC to PKR Rs 0.0123198472 1 EVDC to KZT ₸ 0.0236485573 1 EVDC to THB ฿ 0.0014256022 1 EVDC to TWD NT$ 0.0013012208 1 EVDC to AED د.إ 0.0001596083 1 EVDC to CHF Fr 0.0000352269 1 EVDC to HKD HK$ 0.0003409616 1 EVDC to MAD .د.م 0.000395759 1 EVDC to MXN $ 0.0008202214 1 EVDC to PLN zł 0.0001626526 1 EVDC to RON лв 0.0001930956 1 EVDC to SEK kr 0.0004253322 1 EVDC to BGN лв 0.0000743679 1 EVDC to HUF Ft 0.0152380262 1 EVDC to CZK Kč 0.0009363397 1 EVDC to KWD د.ك 0.00001330794 1 EVDC to ILS ₪ 0.0001474311

EVDC Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EVDC Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EVDC Network What is the price of EVDC Network (EVDC) today? The live price of EVDC Network (EVDC) is 0.00004349 USD . What is the market cap of EVDC Network (EVDC)? The current market cap of EVDC Network is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EVDC by its real-time market price of 0.00004349 USD . What is the circulating supply of EVDC Network (EVDC)? The current circulating supply of EVDC Network (EVDC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of EVDC Network (EVDC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of EVDC Network (EVDC) is 0.000093 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EVDC Network (EVDC)? The 24-hour trading volume of EVDC Network (EVDC) is $ 31.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!