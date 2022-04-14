EVDC Network (EVDC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EVDC Network (EVDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EVDC Network (EVDC) Information The EVDC Application is the world’s first EV charging application that supports its own crypto token: EVDC. The EVDC app will directly connect to the charging stations and let users pay using the EVDC tokens. Official Website: https://evdc.network/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0599/2402/1432/files/EVDC_ROADMAP_22-23.pdf?v=1672096492 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x93749e69560efe1ad6661903e47df538492c50a4 Buy EVDC Now!

EVDC Network (EVDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EVDC Network (EVDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.000093 $ 0.000093 $ 0.000093 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00004213 $ 0.00004213 $ 0.00004213 Learn more about EVDC Network (EVDC) price

EVDC Network (EVDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EVDC Network (EVDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EVDC's tokenomics, explore EVDC token's live price!

How to Buy EVDC Interested in adding EVDC Network (EVDC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EVDC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EVDC on MEXC now!

EVDC Network (EVDC) Price History Analyzing the price history of EVDC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EVDC Price History now!

EVDC Price Prediction Want to know where EVDC might be heading? Our EVDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EVDC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!