Everscale Logo

Everscale Price(EVER)

Everscale (EVER) Live Price Chart

$0.00993
$0.00993$0.00993
0.00%1D
USD

EVER Live Price Data & Information

Everscale (EVER) is currently trading at 0.00993 USD with a market cap of 19.72M USD. EVER to USD price is updated in real-time.

Everscale Key Market Performance:

$ 16.07K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Everscale 24-hour price change
1.99B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EVER to USD price on MEXC.

EVER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Everscale for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00138-12.21%
60 Days$ 00.00%
90 Days$ -0.01169-54.08%
Everscale Price Change Today

Today, EVER recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Everscale 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00138 (-12.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Everscale 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EVER saw a change of $ 0 (0.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Everscale 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01169 (-54.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EVER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Everscale: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00935
$ 0.00935$ 0.00935

$ 0.01018
$ 0.01018$ 0.01018

$ 0.5013
$ 0.5013$ 0.5013

-0.11%

0.00%

-8.99%

EVER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 19.72M
$ 19.72M$ 19.72M

$ 16.07K
$ 16.07K$ 16.07K

1.99B
1.99B 1.99B

What is Everscale (EVER)

Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.

Everscale is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Everscale investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EVER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Everscale on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Everscale buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Everscale Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Everscale, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EVER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Everscale price prediction page.

Everscale Price History

Tracing EVER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EVER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Everscale price history page.

Everscale (EVER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Everscale (EVER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Everscale (EVER)

Looking for how to buy Everscale? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

EVER to Local Currencies

1 EVER to VND
261.30795
1 EVER to AUD
A$0.0153915
1 EVER to GBP
0.0074475
1 EVER to EUR
0.0086391
1 EVER to USD
$0.00993
1 EVER to MYR
RM0.0423018
1 EVER to TRY
0.403158
1 EVER to JPY
¥1.4895
1 EVER to ARS
ARS$13.6213782
1 EVER to RUB
0.8052237
1 EVER to INR
0.8687757
1 EVER to IDR
Rp162.7868592
1 EVER to KRW
13.849371
1 EVER to PHP
0.5775288
1 EVER to EGP
￡E.0.4823001
1 EVER to BRL
R$0.0555087
1 EVER to CAD
C$0.0137034
1 EVER to BDT
1.2132474
1 EVER to NGN
15.2067027
1 EVER to UAH
0.4139817
1 EVER to VES
Bs1.22139
1 EVER to CLP
$9.65196
1 EVER to PKR
Rs2.8129704
1 EVER to KZT
5.3996361
1 EVER to THB
฿0.3255054
1 EVER to TWD
NT$0.2971056
1 EVER to AED
د.إ0.0364431
1 EVER to CHF
Fr0.0080433
1 EVER to HKD
HK$0.0778512
1 EVER to MAD
.د.م0.090363
1 EVER to MXN
$0.1872798
1 EVER to PLN
0.0371382
1 EVER to RON
лв0.0440892
1 EVER to SEK
kr0.0971154
1 EVER to BGN
лв0.0169803
1 EVER to HUF
Ft3.4792734
1 EVER to CZK
0.2137929
1 EVER to KWD
د.ك0.00303858
1 EVER to ILS
0.0336627

Everscale Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Everscale, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Everscale Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Everscale

