What is Everscale (EVER)

Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.

Everscale Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Everscale, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Everscale Price History

Tracing EVER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

Everscale (EVER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Everscale (EVER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVER token's extensive tokenomics now!

Everscale Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Everscale, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Everscale What is the price of Everscale (EVER) today? The live price of Everscale (EVER) is 0.00993 USD . What is the market cap of Everscale (EVER)? The current market cap of Everscale is $ 19.72M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EVER by its real-time market price of 0.00993 USD . What is the circulating supply of Everscale (EVER)? The current circulating supply of Everscale (EVER) is 1.99B USD . What was the highest price of Everscale (EVER)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Everscale (EVER) is 0.5013 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Everscale (EVER)? The 24-hour trading volume of Everscale (EVER) is $ 16.07K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

