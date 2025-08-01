What is EVR (EVR)

A global permission-less, decentralised DePIN for ultra-flexible, ultra powerful dApps. Evernode dApps can be written in almost any language, deployed at almost any scale, read and write to disk and web, fetch off-chain data, perform complex computations, and generally perform like a normal App, but in a decentralised way. It is a new vision for ultra-flexible, ultra-powerful dApps.

EVR (EVR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EVR (EVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVR token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the price of EVR (EVR) today? The live price of EVR (EVR) is 0.22363 USD . What is the market cap of EVR (EVR)? The current market cap of EVR is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EVR by its real-time market price of 0.22363 USD . What is the circulating supply of EVR (EVR)? The current circulating supply of EVR (EVR) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of EVR (EVR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of EVR (EVR) is 0.7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EVR (EVR)? The 24-hour trading volume of EVR (EVR) is $ 582.19 USD .

