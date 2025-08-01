More About EXS

EX Sports Logo

EX Sports Price(EXS)

EX Sports (EXS) Live Price Chart

$0.00618
$0.00618$0.00618
-0.80%1D
USD

EXS Live Price Data & Information

EX Sports (EXS) is currently trading at 0.00618 USD with a market cap of -- USD. EXS to USD price is updated in real-time.

EX Sports Key Market Performance:

$ 22.07K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.80%
EX Sports 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EXS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EXS price information.

EXS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of EX Sports for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000498-0.80%
30 Days$ +0.00286+86.14%
60 Days$ +0.0009+17.04%
90 Days$ -0.00019-2.99%
EX Sports Price Change Today

Today, EXS recorded a change of $ -0.0000498 (-0.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EX Sports 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00286 (+86.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EX Sports 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EXS saw a change of $ +0.0009 (+17.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EX Sports 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00019 (-2.99%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EXS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of EX Sports: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00615
$ 0.00615$ 0.00615

$ 0.00626
$ 0.00626$ 0.00626

$ 0.09
$ 0.09$ 0.09

+0.16%

-0.80%

-13.21%

EXS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 22.07K
$ 22.07K$ 22.07K

--
----

What is EX Sports (EXS)

EX-Sports is a Web3 sports platform that's revolutionizing the world of niche sports. They combine mobile gaming, live streaming, and NFTs to create an ecosystem where athletes and fans can connect, compete, and earn rewards. Their mission is to enhance fan engagement and create new revenue streams for athletes by offering a unique ecosystem where users can connect, compete, and own a piece of the action.

EX Sports is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EX Sports investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EXS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EX Sports on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EX Sports buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EX Sports Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EX Sports, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EXS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EX Sports price prediction page.

EX Sports Price History

Tracing EXS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EXS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EX Sports price history page.

EX Sports (EXS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EX Sports (EXS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EXS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EX Sports (EXS)

Looking for how to buy EX Sports? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EX Sports on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EXS to Local Currencies

1 EXS to VND
162.6267
1 EXS to AUD
A$0.009579
1 EXS to GBP
0.004635
1 EXS to EUR
0.0053766
1 EXS to USD
$0.00618
1 EXS to MYR
RM0.0263268
1 EXS to TRY
0.2508462
1 EXS to JPY
¥0.927
1 EXS to ARS
ARS$8.4773532
1 EXS to RUB
0.5011362
1 EXS to INR
0.5406882
1 EXS to IDR
Rp101.3114592
1 EXS to KRW
8.619246
1 EXS to PHP
0.3594288
1 EXS to EGP
￡E.0.3001626
1 EXS to BRL
R$0.0345462
1 EXS to CAD
C$0.0085284
1 EXS to BDT
0.7550724
1 EXS to NGN
9.4639902
1 EXS to UAH
0.2576442
1 EXS to VES
Bs0.76014
1 EXS to CLP
$6.00696
1 EXS to PKR
Rs1.7506704
1 EXS to KZT
3.3604986
1 EXS to THB
฿0.2025804
1 EXS to TWD
NT$0.1849056
1 EXS to AED
د.إ0.0226806
1 EXS to CHF
Fr0.0050058
1 EXS to HKD
HK$0.0484512
1 EXS to MAD
.د.م0.056238
1 EXS to MXN
$0.1165548
1 EXS to PLN
0.0231132
1 EXS to RON
лв0.0274392
1 EXS to SEK
kr0.0604404
1 EXS to BGN
лв0.0105678
1 EXS to HUF
Ft2.1653484
1 EXS to CZK
0.1330554
1 EXS to KWD
د.ك0.00189108
1 EXS to ILS
0.0209502

EX Sports Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EX Sports, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EX Sports Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EX Sports

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

