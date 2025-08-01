More About EYWA

EYWA (EYWA) Live Price Chart

EYWA Live Price Data & Information

EYWA (EYWA) is currently trading at 0.004772 USD with a market cap of 476.79K USD. EYWA to USD price is updated in real-time.

EYWA Key Market Performance:

$ 53.57K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.04%
EYWA 24-hour price change
99.91M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the EYWA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EYWA price information.

EYWA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of EYWA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000191+0.04%
30 Days$ -0.00062-11.50%
60 Days$ -0.005238-52.33%
90 Days$ -0.009328-66.16%
EYWA Price Change Today

Today, EYWA recorded a change of $ +0.00000191 (+0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EYWA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00062 (-11.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EYWA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EYWA saw a change of $ -0.005238 (-52.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EYWA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.009328 (-66.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EYWA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of EYWA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.004538
$ 0.004538$ 0.004538

$ 0.005002
$ 0.005002$ 0.005002

$ 0.225
$ 0.225$ 0.225

+0.12%

+0.04%

-4.35%

EYWA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 476.79K
$ 476.79K$ 476.79K

$ 53.57K
$ 53.57K$ 53.57K

99.91M
99.91M 99.91M

What is EYWA (EYWA)

EYWA is a unified cross-chain liquidity market and we solve two major problems of the DeFi market: liquidity fragmentation and insecure cross-chain communications. CrossCurve is EYWA’s cross-chain trading and yield protocol designed to address the issue of fragmented liquidity. By using Curve's deep liquidity, we help both B2B and retail users enjoy low slippage rates when trading single assets and Curve LP tokens.

EYWA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EYWA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EYWA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EYWA price prediction page.

EYWA Price History

Tracing EYWA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EYWA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EYWA price history page.

EYWA (EYWA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EYWA (EYWA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EYWA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EYWA (EYWA)

EYWA to Local Currencies

1 EYWA to VND
125.57518
1 EYWA to AUD
A$0.0073966
1 EYWA to GBP
0.003579
1 EYWA to EUR
0.00415164
1 EYWA to USD
$0.004772
1 EYWA to MYR
RM0.02032872
1 EYWA to TRY
0.19369548
1 EYWA to JPY
¥0.7158
1 EYWA to ARS
ARS$6.54594328
1 EYWA to RUB
0.38696148
1 EYWA to INR
0.41750228
1 EYWA to IDR
Rp78.22949568
1 EYWA to KRW
6.6555084
1 EYWA to PHP
0.27753952
1 EYWA to EGP
￡E.0.23177604
1 EYWA to BRL
R$0.02667548
1 EYWA to CAD
C$0.00658536
1 EYWA to BDT
0.58304296
1 EYWA to NGN
7.30779308
1 EYWA to UAH
0.19894468
1 EYWA to VES
Bs0.586956
1 EYWA to CLP
$4.638384
1 EYWA to PKR
Rs1.35181216
1 EYWA to KZT
2.59487044
1 EYWA to THB
฿0.15642616
1 EYWA to TWD
NT$0.14277824
1 EYWA to AED
د.إ0.01751324
1 EYWA to CHF
Fr0.00386532
1 EYWA to HKD
HK$0.03741248
1 EYWA to MAD
.د.م0.0434252
1 EYWA to MXN
$0.08999992
1 EYWA to PLN
0.01784728
1 EYWA to RON
лв0.02118768
1 EYWA to SEK
kr0.04667016
1 EYWA to BGN
лв0.00816012
1 EYWA to HUF
Ft1.67201336
1 EYWA to CZK
0.10274116
1 EYWA to KWD
د.ك0.001460232
1 EYWA to ILS
0.01617708

EYWA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EYWA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EYWA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EYWA

1 EYWA = 0.004772 USD

Trade

EYWAUSDT
