What is EYWA (EYWA)

EYWA is a unified cross-chain liquidity market and we solve two major problems of the DeFi market: liquidity fragmentation and insecure cross-chain communications. CrossCurve is EYWA’s cross-chain trading and yield protocol designed to address the issue of fragmented liquidity. By using Curve's deep liquidity, we help both B2B and retail users enjoy low slippage rates when trading single assets and Curve LP tokens.

EYWA (EYWA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EYWA (EYWA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EYWA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EYWA What is the price of EYWA (EYWA) today? The live price of EYWA (EYWA) is 0.004772 USD . What is the market cap of EYWA (EYWA)? The current market cap of EYWA is $ 476.79K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EYWA by its real-time market price of 0.004772 USD . What is the circulating supply of EYWA (EYWA)? The current circulating supply of EYWA (EYWA) is 99.91M USD . What was the highest price of EYWA (EYWA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of EYWA (EYWA) is 0.225 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EYWA (EYWA)? The 24-hour trading volume of EYWA (EYWA) is $ 53.57K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

