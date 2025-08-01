More About FACT

FACT Price Info

FACT Whitepaper

FACT Official Website

FACT Tokenomics

FACT Price Forecast

FACT History

FACT Buying Guide

FACT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FACT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

fact Logo

fact Price(FACT)

fact (FACT) Live Price Chart

$2.79
$2.79$2.79
+2.57%1D
USD

FACT Live Price Data & Information

fact (FACT) is currently trading at 2.79 USD with a market cap of 2.96M USD. FACT to USD price is updated in real-time.

fact Key Market Performance:

$ 9.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.57%
fact 24-hour price change
1.06M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FACT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FACT price information.

FACT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of fact for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0699+2.57%
30 Days$ +0.87+45.31%
60 Days$ +0.19+7.30%
90 Days$ -1.48-34.67%
fact Price Change Today

Today, FACT recorded a change of $ +0.0699 (+2.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

fact 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.87 (+45.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.

fact 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FACT saw a change of $ +0.19 (+7.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

fact 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.48 (-34.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FACT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of fact: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.53
$ 2.53$ 2.53

$ 2.94
$ 2.94$ 2.94

$ 110
$ 110$ 110

+1.82%

+2.57%

-7.31%

FACT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.96M
$ 2.96M$ 2.96M

$ 9.93K
$ 9.93K$ 9.93K

1.06M
1.06M 1.06M

What is fact (FACT)

FACT0RN uses integer factorization as its PoW instead of hashing. The RSA cryptographic system has been widely used to secure data online by relying on the difficulty of factoring integers. Banks today use it to secure their data. fact0rn development was funded by Coinbase.

fact is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your fact investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FACT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about fact on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your fact buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

fact Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as fact, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FACT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our fact price prediction page.

fact Price History

Tracing FACT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FACT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our fact price history page.

fact (FACT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of fact (FACT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FACT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy fact (FACT)

Looking for how to buy fact? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase fact on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FACT to Local Currencies

1 FACT to VND
73,418.85
1 FACT to AUD
A$4.3245
1 FACT to GBP
2.0925
1 FACT to EUR
2.4273
1 FACT to USD
$2.79
1 FACT to MYR
RM11.8854
1 FACT to TRY
113.2461
1 FACT to JPY
¥418.5
1 FACT to ARS
ARS$3,827.1546
1 FACT to RUB
226.2411
1 FACT to INR
244.0971
1 FACT to IDR
Rp45,737.6976
1 FACT to KRW
3,891.213
1 FACT to PHP
162.2664
1 FACT to EGP
￡E.135.5103
1 FACT to BRL
R$15.5961
1 FACT to CAD
C$3.8502
1 FACT to BDT
340.8822
1 FACT to NGN
4,272.5781
1 FACT to UAH
116.3151
1 FACT to VES
Bs343.17
1 FACT to CLP
$2,711.88
1 FACT to PKR
Rs790.3512
1 FACT to KZT
1,517.1183
1 FACT to THB
฿91.4562
1 FACT to TWD
NT$83.4768
1 FACT to AED
د.إ10.2393
1 FACT to CHF
Fr2.2599
1 FACT to HKD
HK$21.8736
1 FACT to MAD
.د.م25.389
1 FACT to MXN
$52.5915
1 FACT to PLN
10.4346
1 FACT to RON
лв12.3876
1 FACT to SEK
kr27.2862
1 FACT to BGN
лв4.7709
1 FACT to HUF
Ft977.5602
1 FACT to CZK
60.0687
1 FACT to KWD
د.ك0.85374
1 FACT to ILS
9.4581

fact Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of fact, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official fact Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About fact

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

FACT
FACT
USD
USD

1 FACT = 2.79 USD

Trade

FACTUSDT
$2.79
$2.79$2.79
+6.08%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee