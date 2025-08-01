What is Defactor (FACTR)

Defactor is a platform that enables the tokenization of RWAs (Real world assets) and the businesses which control them to access DeFi liquidity. Defactor uses blockchain technology to improve access for a range of Asset Classes from Trade Finance and Invoice Factoring to Government Bonds.

Defactor (FACTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Defactor (FACTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FACTR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Defactor What is the price of Defactor (FACTR) today? The live price of Defactor (FACTR) is 0.022633 USD . What is the market cap of Defactor (FACTR)? The current market cap of Defactor is $ 2.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FACTR by its real-time market price of 0.022633 USD . What is the circulating supply of Defactor (FACTR)? The current circulating supply of Defactor (FACTR) is 126.94M USD . What was the highest price of Defactor (FACTR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Defactor (FACTR) is 0.247 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Defactor (FACTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Defactor (FACTR) is $ 16.05K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

