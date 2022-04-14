Defactor (FACTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Defactor (FACTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Defactor (FACTR) Information Defactor is a platform that enables the tokenization of RWAs (Real world assets) and the businesses which control them to access DeFi liquidity. Defactor uses blockchain technology to improve access for a range of Asset Classes from Trade Finance and Invoice Factoring to Government Bonds. Official Website: https://defactor.com/ Whitepaper: https://defactor.docsend.com/view/ndqzghfjjat5a5ik Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe0bCEEF36F3a6eFDd5EEBFACD591423f8549B9D5 Buy FACTR Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.58M
Total Supply: $ 300.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 126.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.09M
All-Time High: $ 0.247
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.020307

Defactor (FACTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Defactor (FACTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FACTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FACTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FACTR's tokenomics, explore FACTR token's live price!

