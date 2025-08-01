More About FAI

Freysa Price(FAI)

Freysa (FAI) Live Price Chart

$0.01536
-0.77%1D
USD

FAI Live Price Data & Information

Freysa (FAI) is currently trading at 0.01536 USD with a market cap of 125.79M USD. FAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Freysa Key Market Performance:

$ 62.05K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.77%
Freysa 24-hour price change
8.19B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAI price information.

FAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Freysa for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001192-0.77%
30 Days$ -0.00032-2.05%
60 Days$ -0.00324-17.42%
90 Days$ -0.00001-0.07%
Freysa Price Change Today

Today, FAI recorded a change of $ -0.0001192 (-0.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Freysa 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00032 (-2.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Freysa 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FAI saw a change of $ -0.00324 (-17.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Freysa 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00001 (-0.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Freysa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01522
$ 0.01636
$ 0.09678
-0.72%

-0.77%

-10.81%

FAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 125.79M
$ 62.05K
8.19B
What is Freysa (FAI)

FAI is an AI concept token.

Freysa is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Freysa investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Freysa on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Freysa buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Freysa Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Freysa, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Freysa price prediction page.

Freysa Price History

Tracing FAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Freysa price history page.

Freysa (FAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Freysa (FAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Freysa (FAI)

Looking for how to buy Freysa? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Freysa on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FAI to Local Currencies

1 FAI to VND
404.1984
1 FAI to AUD
A$0.023808
1 FAI to GBP
0.01152
1 FAI to EUR
0.0133632
1 FAI to USD
$0.01536
1 FAI to MYR
RM0.0654336
1 FAI to TRY
0.6246912
1 FAI to JPY
¥2.304
1 FAI to ARS
ARS$21.0699264
1 FAI to RUB
1.2455424
1 FAI to INR
1.3436928
1 FAI to IDR
Rp251.8032384
1 FAI to KRW
21.39264
1 FAI to PHP
0.8933376
1 FAI to EGP
￡E.0.7458816
1 FAI to BRL
R$0.086016
1 FAI to CAD
C$0.0211968
1 FAI to BDT
1.8766848
1 FAI to NGN
23.5221504
1 FAI to UAH
0.6403584
1 FAI to VES
Bs1.88928
1 FAI to CLP
$14.8992
1 FAI to PKR
Rs4.3548672
1 FAI to KZT
8.3523072
1 FAI to THB
฿0.5027328
1 FAI to TWD
NT$0.4594176
1 FAI to AED
د.إ0.0563712
1 FAI to CHF
Fr0.0124416
1 FAI to HKD
HK$0.1204224
1 FAI to MAD
.د.م0.1400832
1 FAI to MXN
$0.2898432
1 FAI to PLN
0.0574464
1 FAI to RON
лв0.0681984
1 FAI to SEK
kr0.1502208
1 FAI to BGN
лв0.0262656
1 FAI to HUF
Ft5.3799936
1 FAI to CZK
0.3305472
1 FAI to KWD
د.ك0.00470016
1 FAI to ILS
0.0520704

Freysa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Freysa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Freysa Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Freysa

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

