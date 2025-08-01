What is FANC (FANC)

fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.

FANC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FANC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FANC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FANC price prediction page.

FANC Price History

Tracing FANC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FANC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FANC price history page.

FANC (FANC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FANC (FANC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FANC token's extensive tokenomics now!

FANC to Local Currencies

1 FANC to VND ₫ 144.99565 1 FANC to AUD A$ 0.0085405 1 FANC to GBP ￡ 0.0041325 1 FANC to EUR € 0.0047937 1 FANC to USD $ 0.00551 1 FANC to MYR RM 0.0234726 1 FANC to TRY ₺ 0.2236509 1 FANC to JPY ¥ 0.8265 1 FANC to ARS ARS$ 7.5582874 1 FANC to RUB ₽ 0.446861 1 FANC to INR ₹ 0.4820699 1 FANC to IDR Rp 90.3278544 1 FANC to KRW ₩ 7.684797 1 FANC to PHP ₱ 0.3204616 1 FANC to EGP ￡E. 0.2676207 1 FANC to BRL R$ 0.0308009 1 FANC to CAD C$ 0.0076038 1 FANC to BDT ৳ 0.6732118 1 FANC to NGN ₦ 8.4379589 1 FANC to UAH ₴ 0.2297119 1 FANC to VES Bs 0.67773 1 FANC to CLP $ 5.35572 1 FANC to PKR Rs 1.5608728 1 FANC to KZT ₸ 2.9961727 1 FANC to THB ฿ 0.1806178 1 FANC to TWD NT$ 0.1648592 1 FANC to AED د.إ 0.0202217 1 FANC to CHF Fr 0.0044631 1 FANC to HKD HK$ 0.0431984 1 FANC to MAD .د.م 0.050141 1 FANC to MXN $ 0.1038635 1 FANC to PLN zł 0.0206074 1 FANC to RON лв 0.0244644 1 FANC to SEK kr 0.0539429 1 FANC to BGN лв 0.0094221 1 FANC to HUF Ft 1.931255 1 FANC to CZK Kč 0.1186303 1 FANC to KWD د.ك 0.00168606 1 FANC to ILS ₪ 0.0186789

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FANC What is the price of FANC (FANC) today? The live price of FANC (FANC) is 0.00551 USD . What is the market cap of FANC (FANC)? The current market cap of FANC is $ 7.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FANC by its real-time market price of 0.00551 USD . What is the circulating supply of FANC (FANC)? The current circulating supply of FANC (FANC) is 1.36B USD . What was the highest price of FANC (FANC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FANC (FANC) is 7.499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FANC (FANC)? The 24-hour trading volume of FANC (FANC) is $ 104.77K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

