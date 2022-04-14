Harvest Finance (FARM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Harvest Finance (FARM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Harvest Finance (FARM) Information Harvest is described to automatically farm the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is the governance token for Harvest. It is claimed that FARM holders can vote on proposals for the FARM operational treasury and receive the 5% fee from Harvest operations. Official Website: https://harvest.finance/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/harvest-finance/the-harvest-finance-project-338c3e5806fc Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa0246c9032bC3A600820415aE600c6388619A14D

Harvest Finance (FARM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 18.71M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 672.18K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 490.86 All-Time Low: $ 20.47768873365183 Current Price: $ 27.84

Harvest Finance (FARM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Harvest Finance (FARM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FARM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FARM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FARM's tokenomics, explore FARM token's live price!

