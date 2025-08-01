More About FARMAI

FARMAI (FARMAI) Live Price Chart

$0.00884
$0.00884$0.00884
-4.12%1D
USD

FARMAI Live Price Data & Information

FARMAI (FARMAI) is currently trading at 0.00881 USD with a market cap of -- USD. FARMAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

FARMAI Key Market Performance:

$ 51.91K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.12%
FARMAI 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

FARMAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FARMAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003799-4.12%
30 Days$ -0.00919-51.06%
60 Days$ -0.00919-51.06%
90 Days$ -0.00919-51.06%
FARMAI Price Change Today

Today, FARMAI recorded a change of $ -0.0003799 (-4.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FARMAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00919 (-51.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FARMAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FARMAI saw a change of $ -0.00919 (-51.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FARMAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00919 (-51.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FARMAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FARMAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.008
$ 0.008$ 0.008

$ 0.01273
$ 0.01273$ 0.01273

$ 0.25272
$ 0.25272$ 0.25272

+2.08%

-4.12%

-80.64%

FARMAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 51.91K
$ 51.91K$ 51.91K

--
----

What is FARMAI (FARMAI)

FarmAI combines autonomous drones, AI analytics, and blockchain to transform agriculture. More yield, less waste, total transparency—from seed to shelf. The future of farming starts here. FarmAI is where DeSci, ReFi, and AI converge to grow a smarter, greener future.

FARMAI Price Prediction

FARMAI Price History

FARMAI (FARMAI) Tokenomics

How to buy FARMAI (FARMAI)

FARMAI to Local Currencies

1 FARMAI to VND
231.83515
1 FARMAI to AUD
A$0.0136555
1 FARMAI to GBP
0.0066075
1 FARMAI to EUR
0.0076647
1 FARMAI to USD
$0.00881
1 FARMAI to MYR
RM0.0375306
1 FARMAI to TRY
0.3583027
1 FARMAI to JPY
¥1.3215
1 FARMAI to ARS
ARS$12.0850294
1 FARMAI to RUB
0.7144029
1 FARMAI to INR
0.7706988
1 FARMAI to IDR
Rp144.4262064
1 FARMAI to KRW
12.2701275
1 FARMAI to PHP
0.5123896
1 FARMAI to EGP
￡E.0.4278136
1 FARMAI to BRL
R$0.049336
1 FARMAI to CAD
C$0.0121578
1 FARMAI to BDT
1.0764058
1 FARMAI to NGN
13.4915459
1 FARMAI to UAH
0.3672889
1 FARMAI to VES
Bs1.08363
1 FARMAI to CLP
$8.5457
1 FARMAI to PKR
Rs2.4978112
1 FARMAI to KZT
4.7906137
1 FARMAI to THB
฿0.2883513
1 FARMAI to TWD
NT$0.2635071
1 FARMAI to AED
د.إ0.0323327
1 FARMAI to CHF
Fr0.0071361
1 FARMAI to HKD
HK$0.0690704
1 FARMAI to MAD
.د.م0.0803472
1 FARMAI to MXN
$0.1662447
1 FARMAI to PLN
0.0329494
1 FARMAI to RON
лв0.0391164
1 FARMAI to SEK
kr0.0861618
1 FARMAI to BGN
лв0.0150651
1 FARMAI to HUF
Ft3.0857906
1 FARMAI to CZK
0.1895912
1 FARMAI to KWD
د.ك0.00269586
1 FARMAI to ILS
0.0298659

FARMAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FARMAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FARMAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FARMAI

Hot News

