What is Fartboy (FARTBOY)

Launched on January 5th, FARTBOY was rugged by its original developer, but the resilient CoinsKid community took over, revived the project, and transformed it into a symbol of organic growth and community-driven strength. The project draws inspiration from Fartboy, the hilarious and popular children’s book series by Adam Wallace, a New York Times bestselling author with over 11 million books sold.

Fartboy is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fartboy investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FARTBOY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Fartboy on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fartboy buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fartboy Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fartboy, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FARTBOY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fartboy price prediction page.

Fartboy Price History

Tracing FARTBOY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FARTBOY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fartboy price history page.

Fartboy (FARTBOY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fartboy (FARTBOY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FARTBOY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fartboy (FARTBOY)

Looking for how to buy Fartboy? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fartboy on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FARTBOY to Local Currencies

1 FARTBOY to VND ₫ 654.98035 1 FARTBOY to AUD A$ 0.0385795 1 FARTBOY to GBP ￡ 0.0186675 1 FARTBOY to EUR € 0.0216543 1 FARTBOY to USD $ 0.02489 1 FARTBOY to MYR RM 0.1060314 1 FARTBOY to TRY ₺ 1.0102851 1 FARTBOY to JPY ¥ 3.7335 1 FARTBOY to ARS ARS$ 34.1426086 1 FARTBOY to RUB ₽ 2.018579 1 FARTBOY to INR ₹ 2.1776261 1 FARTBOY to IDR Rp 408.0327216 1 FARTBOY to KRW ₩ 34.714083 1 FARTBOY to PHP ₱ 1.4476024 1 FARTBOY to EGP ￡E. 1.2089073 1 FARTBOY to BRL R$ 0.1391351 1 FARTBOY to CAD C$ 0.0343482 1 FARTBOY to BDT ৳ 3.0410602 1 FARTBOY to NGN ₦ 38.1162971 1 FARTBOY to UAH ₴ 1.0376641 1 FARTBOY to VES Bs 3.06147 1 FARTBOY to CLP $ 24.19308 1 FARTBOY to PKR Rs 7.0508392 1 FARTBOY to KZT ₸ 13.5344353 1 FARTBOY to THB ฿ 0.8158942 1 FARTBOY to TWD NT$ 0.7447088 1 FARTBOY to AED د.إ 0.0913463 1 FARTBOY to CHF Fr 0.0201609 1 FARTBOY to HKD HK$ 0.1951376 1 FARTBOY to MAD .د.م 0.226499 1 FARTBOY to MXN $ 0.4691765 1 FARTBOY to PLN zł 0.0930886 1 FARTBOY to RON лв 0.1105116 1 FARTBOY to SEK kr 0.2436731 1 FARTBOY to BGN лв 0.0425619 1 FARTBOY to HUF Ft 8.723945 1 FARTBOY to CZK Kč 0.5358817 1 FARTBOY to KWD د.ك 0.00761634 1 FARTBOY to ILS ₪ 0.0843771

Fartboy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fartboy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fartboy What is the price of Fartboy (FARTBOY) today? The live price of Fartboy (FARTBOY) is 0.02489 USD . What is the market cap of Fartboy (FARTBOY)? The current market cap of Fartboy is $ 24.88M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FARTBOY by its real-time market price of 0.02489 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fartboy (FARTBOY)? The current circulating supply of Fartboy (FARTBOY) is 999.44M USD . What was the highest price of Fartboy (FARTBOY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Fartboy (FARTBOY) is 0.16 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fartboy (FARTBOY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fartboy (FARTBOY) is $ 142.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!