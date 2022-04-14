Fartboy (FARTBOY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fartboy (FARTBOY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fartboy (FARTBOY) Information Launched on January 5th, FARTBOY was rugged by its original developer, but the resilient CoinsKid community took over, revived the project, and transformed it into a symbol of organic growth and community-driven strength. The project draws inspiration from Fartboy, the hilarious and popular children's book series by Adam Wallace, a New York Times bestselling author with over 11 million books sold. Official Website: https://www.fartboysol.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/y1AZt42vceCmStjW4zetK3VoNarC1VxJ5iDjpiupump

Fartboy (FARTBOY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 22.05M Total Supply: $ 999.44M Circulating Supply: $ 999.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.05M All-Time High: $ 0.16 All-Time Low: $ 0.000007757130385205 Current Price: $ 0.02206

Fartboy (FARTBOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fartboy (FARTBOY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FARTBOY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FARTBOY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy FARTBOY Interested in adding Fartboy (FARTBOY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FARTBOY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

