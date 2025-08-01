More About FAVE

Ergosum Logo

Ergosum Price(FAVE)

Ergosum (FAVE) Live Price Chart

$0.0589
$0.0589$0.0589
0.00%1D
USD

FAVE Live Price Data & Information

Ergosum (FAVE) is currently trading at 0.0589 USD with a market cap of -- USD. FAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Ergosum Key Market Performance:

$ 110.95K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Ergosum 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FAVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

FAVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ergosum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.00196+3.44%
60 Days$ +0.00097+1.67%
90 Days$ +0.00611+11.57%
Ergosum Price Change Today

Today, FAVE recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ergosum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00196 (+3.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ergosum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FAVE saw a change of $ +0.00097 (+1.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ergosum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00611 (+11.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FAVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ergosum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.05501
$ 0.05501$ 0.05501

$ 0.0595
$ 0.0595$ 0.0595

$ 0.09746
$ 0.09746$ 0.09746

0.00%

0.00%

-0.44%

FAVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 110.95K
$ 110.95K$ 110.95K

--
----

What is Ergosum (FAVE)

Ergosum is a new RPG game for a mobile phone that is free to play and allows players to Play and Earn. The game features GameFi elements, allowing players to earn NFTs while playing. All players have an opportunity to earn NFTs without the need for prior NFT purchases or prepare the crypto wallet.

Ergosum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ergosum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FAVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ergosum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ergosum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ergosum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ergosum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FAVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ergosum price prediction page.

Ergosum Price History

Tracing FAVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FAVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ergosum price history page.

Ergosum (FAVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ergosum (FAVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FAVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ergosum (FAVE)

Looking for how to buy Ergosum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ergosum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

FAVE to Local Currencies

1 FAVE to VND
1,549.9535
1 FAVE to AUD
A$0.091295
1 FAVE to GBP
0.044175
1 FAVE to EUR
0.051243
1 FAVE to USD
$0.0589
1 FAVE to MYR
RM0.250914
1 FAVE to TRY
2.390751
1 FAVE to JPY
¥8.835
1 FAVE to ARS
ARS$80.795486
1 FAVE to RUB
4.77679
1 FAVE to INR
5.153161
1 FAVE to IDR
Rp965.573616
1 FAVE to KRW
82.14783
1 FAVE to PHP
3.425624
1 FAVE to EGP
￡E.2.860773
1 FAVE to BRL
R$0.329251
1 FAVE to CAD
C$0.081282
1 FAVE to BDT
7.196402
1 FAVE to NGN
90.198871
1 FAVE to UAH
2.455541
1 FAVE to VES
Bs7.2447
1 FAVE to CLP
$57.2508
1 FAVE to PKR
Rs16.685192
1 FAVE to KZT
32.028053
1 FAVE to THB
฿1.930742
1 FAVE to TWD
NT$1.762288
1 FAVE to AED
د.إ0.216163
1 FAVE to CHF
Fr0.047709
1 FAVE to HKD
HK$0.461776
1 FAVE to MAD
.د.م0.53599
1 FAVE to MXN
$1.110265
1 FAVE to PLN
0.220286
1 FAVE to RON
лв0.261516
1 FAVE to SEK
kr0.576631
1 FAVE to BGN
лв0.100719
1 FAVE to HUF
Ft20.64445
1 FAVE to CZK
1.268117
1 FAVE to KWD
د.ك0.0180234
1 FAVE to ILS
0.199671

Ergosum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ergosum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ergosum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ergosum

